Meet the ‘Great British Bake Off’ series 11 bakers

“Great British Bake Off” returns to the tent beginning September 22. Series 11 starts airing weekly episodes on Channel 4 at 8 p.m. every Tuesday (Episodes will be streamed worldwide on Netflix three days later under the title “Great British Baking Show” collection 8).

The COVID-19 pandemic forced an upheaval in production, with the start of filming postponed from early April to mid July. In the previous 10 series, the shooting schedule mirrored that of the episodes, with each competition taking place over the course of a weekend. That allowed the bakers to travel home for the week and perfect their recipes for the following weekend.

But the health crisis forced a drastic revamp. The bakers, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Keith, and hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, all lived in a bubble at the Down Hall Hotel in Bishop’s Stortford. The schedule was compressed with filming taking place in half the usual time. But don’t despair. All the usual elements of the show are still in place: the three rounds (signature, technical and showstopper), star baker and elimination, and even the Hollywood handshake.

Scroll through the photo gallery above to learn more about the dozen bakers vying to win series 11. They range in age from 20 to 61 and are split evenly between men and women.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions