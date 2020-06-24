GRVMNT (‘World of Dance’ Callbacks): Jennifer Lopez raved, ‘That’s what you have to come with every single time’ [WATCH]

GRVMNT made “World of Dance” history during the Qualifiers, though maybe not exactly in the way they wanted to. The judges weren’t sold on their initial routine enough to put them through to the next round, but this season the judges had the option to invite acts for “The Callbacks” if they showed enough potential to give them another look. And this Canadian hip-hop crew, who were featured in the season premiere episode, were the very first act to get a callback. So how did they do this time? Watch their routine to “Outta Your Mind” by Lil Jon above.

“I like what I saw!” exclaimed Jennifer Lopez as soon as they finished their routine. “That’s what you have to come with every single time … You still have a ways to go, I’m going to be honest with you, but there was so much good stuff in there.” Derek Hough thought their transitions were “so clean and so active,” and Ne-Yo advised them to try to match the energy of one scene-stealing member of their team. Lopez agreed that “whoever comes up front” should be the one “who’s killing it the most.” The way to win, she argued, is to figure out every team member’s strengths and play to those.

It seemed like a good sign that the judges were giving GRVMNT advice for how to succeed in later rounds, and indeed this crew did advance to the Duels, as did fellow Callbacks contestants The Rise, 305 and The Young Cast. The other six acts who performed again for the judges were eliminated from the competition. But as Lopez told GRVMNT, the competition only gets tougher from here.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.