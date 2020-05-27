Canadian hip-hop crew GRVMNT got a split decision on ‘World of Dance’ – do you think they deserve a chance? [WATCH]

Canadian hip-hop crew GRVMENT came to the “World of Dance” Qualifiers with plenty of heart, but also a lot to live up to. This Junior Division troupe is hoping to follow in the footsteps of season two winners The Lab. But first they had to perform for Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough when they thought they were just supposed to be meeting producers for their final audition. So how did they do? Watch their routine above.

You could tell the reviews would be mixed from the judges’ initial reactions after the routine ended, which were positive, but not exactly rapturous — they didn’t quite give Lopez goosies. Hough said they did a “nice job,” and it was “well rehearsed,” but there was a point in the routine when he felt the “energy dip … I’m going to have to give this one a think. I’m not sure yet.” Ne-Yo also thought they did “really well” and they were “super clean,” but a slowed-down moment “fell flat” for him when he wanted the routine to take off. Lopez tells them they have “a lot that’s encouraging … you’re like 80% there.”

That was by far the judges’ most ambivalent critique during the first episode of Qualifiers. So what was the end result? There are no scores this season during this round, just a simple yes or no from the judges, or a call-back if they think an act has enough potential to consider advancing them to the Duels round but need to see more from them before rendering their final verdicts. That’s just what happened here. Lopez liked them enough to give them a yes outright, but Ne-Yo and Hough opted for a call-back. The good news is that they know now what the judges want to see from them, so if they do make it to the Duels, they’ll be doubly prepared.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.