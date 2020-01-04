No, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten did not hook up during ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ thank you very much

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 28 ended more than a month ago, but it seems no one’s ready to let their Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten ‘ship go yet. While both have repeatedly denied those dating rumors, they’re still bombarded with those pesky questions.

During an interview with 106.5 WYRK radio, Brown fielded a Twitter question that got right to the point: Did she and Bersten hook up during the show?

“No, we didn’t,” she succinctly replied. “We’re friends, we’re friends.”

The “Dancing” champ didn’t say any more, which is probably for the best, seeing how both of them have reiterated that they won’t be more than friends. Brown had always denied any romance during the season, saying they were focused on dancing, which didn’t stop fans from speculating they might hook up after the season is over.

Asked last month by “People” if they would ever date, Bersten, who ixnayed showmances after his manufactured one with Alexis Ren on Season 27, said, “I don’t think so. I think it’s just friends.”

The platonic duo will reunite on the “Dancing with the Stars” tour for one night only (for now) at the New York stop at Radio City Musical Hall on Jan. 28, which is the only date Brown can squeeze in at the moment.

“Right now, my schedule is only allowing one show in New York, so we’ll see what happens,” the former “Bachelorette” explained. “2020 is a big year for me and we’re trying to figure out when I can go where, and I really am excited about the day I am able to go and perform and I’m excited for the tour for everybody else. It’s going to be a great show.”

