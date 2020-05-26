‘The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay explains why Hannah Brown’s N-word apology ‘disappointed me so much’

Rachel Lindsay says the reason she found Hannah Brown‘s written apology for using the N-word “extremely disappointing” is because the Season 15 “Bachelorette” reneged on her own word.

During an interview on Nick Viall‘s “The Viall Files” podcast on Monday, Lindsay, the “Bachelor” franchise’s first and only lead, broke down the “multiple conversations over phone, text and direct messages” she and Brown had after the latter said the N-word while singing along to DaBaby‘s “Rockstar” on an Instagram Live. Lindsay confirmed that the plan was for Brown to apologize on an Instagram Live and for Lindsay to join her for an open dialogue about the racial slur.

“When Hannah and I talked, she wanted to know what my thought was as to what she should do. She said, ‘I want to ask you.’ And she was very remorseful. She was very upset. She was embarrassed. She was admitting she was wrong, and she said she wanted to go on a Live,” Lindsay recalled. “She was going to go first and then bring me on. Twice, she got off the phone with me to tell me, ‘OK, I’m going to go do it. I’m just going to go get ready.’ Hours later, nothing. Then, we would talk on the phone. And then, hours later, nothing again until it was ultimately decided she wanted to do a statement.”

Brown’s written statement was posted in an Instagram Story last Sunday. “I owe you all a major apology,” the statement read. “There is no excuse, and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt that I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.”

After the statement was posted, Lindsay posted a lengthy IGTV video, revealing that she had reached out to the 25-year-old and said she was “personally hurt and offended” that Brown was hiding behind her platform instead of using it for a verbal apology.

On “The Viall Files,” Lindsay shared that Brown had told her that she felt a written apology would not be genuine. “The reason it disappointed me so much that Hannah decided to give a statement is because — her words — ‘A statement would be insincere.’ Hannah said that. ‘It felt icky to give a statement,'” Lindsay said. “And I believed her when she said it.”

The attorney believes Brown’s PR team talked her out of doing the Live in favor of the written statement. Brown has not been active on social media since. “It was her team that was advising her to give a statement. And she said, in her heart, she didn’t feel it was that way, and she felt that God had wanted her to use her platform for a bigger purpose. And she was going to step up and do that,” Lindsay continued. “So, to see her ultimately text me and say, ‘I’m going to give a statement’ was extremely disappointing because, you yourself, said that that was insincere. So why did you therefore decide to do an insincere action? I’m very confused by that.”

Lindsay, 35, also addressed claims from Brown defenders that she was “bullying” the “Dancing with the Stars” champ and wasn’t supporting women.

“But what else do you see when you see me? I’m black! I’m black. I’m black first and then I’m a woman. I am a black woman,” she said. “It’s not about women supporting women. It’s about me representing myself as a black woman, and it is a derogatory term that is used against to oppress black people. So how, as being a black person, do I not speak out about this? It just baffles my mind. ‘You should be showing Hannah grace?’ Why isn’t that used on the flip side of things, you know? It’s crazy.”

Lindsay has been one of many Bachelor Nation alums speaking out on the controversy. Viall himself spoke at length about it on his podcast last week, also dubbing Brown’s apology as insincere.

“We don’t know whether that came from her heart or if it came from her publicist. The only authentic reaction right now, as it stands as this Monday morning [when we’re recording this], is what she just said on her Instagram Live,” Viall said. “And quite frankly, that’s a really, really terrible apology and really insincere, and it comes across as, again, ignorant to what she’s speaking on.”

