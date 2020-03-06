Hannah Brown might go for the gold on ‘The Bachelor Summer Games’

Hannah Brown won’t be the Bachelorette again (for now), but she could be back on your TV screen soon: The Bachelor Nation fan favorite might join “The Bachelor Summer Games.”

“Hannah B., too, has also said, ‘I find this interesting’ because she likes to win. She likes to win,” Rob Mills, ABC’s head of alternative programming, revealed on SiriusXM’s “The Bachelor Recap.”

Like “The Bachelor Winter Games” two years ago opposite the Pyeongchang Olympics, “Summer Games” will air as counterprogramming to the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo (though you really should be watching the Olympics if you ask us), featuring Bachelor Nation stars from international editions competing in summer sports and for each other’s hearts, of course.

But with the coronavirus outbreak, plans for both events might change. Earlier this week, Japan’s Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto said that the Olympics, which is scheduled to run July 24 to Aug. 9, could be postponed to later in the year. However, the International Olympic Committee, which is working with a joint task force with the World Health Organization, said it was fully committed to ensuring the games will proceed as planned and encouraged athletes to continue their training.

Mills did not say whether “Summer Games” would still film should the Olympics get postponed or if the show would be concurrently postponed. “[The outbreak] is an issue, certainly, because this is a show that has an international cast too,” Mills said. “It’s things that are being talked about. Let’s hope ‘Summer Games’ happens.”

If Brown does join “Summer Games,” it will be the fourth Bachelor Nation show she’s been on after “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” on which she made a guest appearance last summer. The “Dancing with the Stars” champ turned down an offer to return as the Bachelorette this year, a gig that went to Clare Crawley, reportedly over contract issues, including money.

“Summer Games” is currently scheduled to air to bridge the gap between “The Bachelorette’s” conclusion “Bachelor in Paradise’s” premiere.

