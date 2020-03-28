Chris Harrison is down to officiate Bachelorette Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron’s wedding (that is totally not in the works… yet)

Who knows exactly what’s going on between Hannah Brown and her “Bachelorette” runner-up Tyler Cameron right now, except that they seemingly spend 24/7 making TikTok videos with their “quarantine crew” in Florida. But Chris Harrison ‘ships them, and if they are or ever become serious, he’s also happy to officiate their wedding. (To be clear, no one is engaged at the moment.)

“Of course I can [officiate],” Harrison told “Access Hollywood” (watch above). “Look, here’s the great thing about them — I don’t want to put any more pressure on them that’s already there, because Hannah’s been through the wringer and Tyler is a wonderful man. He’s a really good guy. If they end up together, man, kudos to them. I love them both and I want them to find love, and if it turns out it’s the two of them, that’s amazing. And if they get married, hey, I’ll either be standing between them [officiating] or I’ll be right there in the front row.”

Brown and Cameron have been spending time together since his mother passed away unexpectedly earlier this month and are quarantining together in Florida, along with a group of friends, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Their flirty TikTok videos in quarantine, including a two-person game of spin the bottle, have Bachelor Nation convinced they’re finally dating — a year after Brown dumped her “Bachelorette” pick Jed Wyatt, for having a girlfriend while on the show, and then asked Cameron out on a date that ultimately went nowhere.

SEE Hannah Brown was ‘close’ to being the Bachelorette again after ABC pursued her ‘for months’

But Harrison cautions not to put too many expectations on their relationship, the status of which neither has directly addressed yet. “Let’s not define it, let’s just let them live their lives,” he said. “This might be a quarantine relationship. You know how when you’re on a set, you’re making a movie, you have those kind of relationships? Like summer camp — maybe it’s just a summer camp fling. Who knows? Whatever, I hope they’re happy.”

Harrison also confirmed that Brown was on the “shortlist” of possible stars for “The Bachelorette” this season, which would’ve made her the first woman to lead the show twice, and in back-to-back years, no less. Brown reportedly turned down the offer due to contract issues, including over money. “The Bachelorette” made a left-field pick, tapping Clare Crawley, the Season 18 “Bachelor” runner-up in 2014 and the oldest lead in history at 39, to take the reins. The season was scheduled to start filming the day production was postponed due to coronavirus.

“Hannah was definitely in the mix. She would’ve been great. There’s nothing wrong with doing another season with her, but Clare was always that somebody on that shortlist of people we’ve regretted not having as our Bachelorette,” Harrison said. “There’s a few of those we let slip by. We went back and did Arie [Luyendyk Jr.], Nick Viall had another chance [on ‘The Bachelor’]. Clare was one of those we thought she always would’ve made a good Bachelorette. And I love the fact that she never gave up on love. She went back and lived her life and now’s her chance. I love the fact that she’s older and we’re still gonna do this.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions