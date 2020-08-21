Join our live chat with creators of HBO Emmy nominee ‘Bad Education’

You’re invited to join our live Q&A chat on Monday at 1 p.m. PDT with two key creators of HBO Emmy nominee “Bad Education”: director Cory Finley and writer/producer Mike Makowsky.

Discussion will be moderated by Gold Derby Editor Tom O’Neil, who’ll share questions and comments from chat viewers.

“Bad Education” is nominated for two top Emmys. Gold Derby currently picks “Bad Education” to win Best TV Movie based upon the combination of predictions by our Experts, Editors and Users. Hugh Jackman is ranked second in the race for as Best Actor, behind Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”). Six out of the 19 Experts making predictions at Gold Derby pick Jackman to prevail.

Inspired by true events, “Bad Education” reveals diabolical corruption by leaders of a popular school district on the verge of the nation’s top spot, spurring record college admissions and soaring property values. But when an embezzlement scheme surfaces that threatens to destroy all they’ve built, school superintendent (Jackman) and his assistant (Allison Janney) panic while they struggle to maintain secrecy and control.