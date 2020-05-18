Emmys 2020 exclusive: HBO categories for ‘Succession,’ ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Westworld’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for HBO. For this season, the premium cable network has returning hits such as “Big Little Lies” (Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon), “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Larry David), “Succession” (Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong) and “Westworld” (Evan Rachel Wood). Newcomers include “Avenue 5” (Hugh Laurie), “Euphoria” (Zendaya) and “The Outsider” (Ben Mendelsohn). They also have limited series and movie contenders “Bad Education” (Hugh Jackman), “I Know This Much Is True” (Mark Ruffalo) and “Watchmen” (Regina King) among their large slate.

Below, the list of HBO lead, supporting and guest submissions for their comedies, dramas, limited series, TV movies and other genres. More names might be added by the network on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.

“AVENUE 5”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Hugh Laurie

Comedy Supporting Actor – Josh Gad, Ethan Phillips, Zach Woods

Comedy Supporting Actress – Nikki Amuka-Bird, Lenora Crichlow, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura

Comedy Guest Actor – Paterson Joseph

“BAD EDUCATION”

TV Movie

Movie/Limited Actor – Hugh Jackman

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Ray Romano

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Allison Janney, Geraldine Viswanathan

“BALLERS”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Dwayne Johnson

Comedy Supporting Actor – London Brown, Donovan W. Carter, Rob Corddry, Troy Garity, Kris D. Lofton, Omar Miller, John David Washington

Comedy Supporting Actress – Emayatzy Corinealdi, Brittany S. Hall

“BETTY”

Comedy Series

Comedy Supporting Actor – Edmund Donovan, Caleb Eberhardt, Raekwon Haynes, Reza Nader

Comedy Supporting Actress – Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, Rachelle Vinberg

“BIG LITTLE LIES”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon

Drama Supporting Actor – Jeffrey Nordling, Adam Scott, Alexander Skarsgard, James Tupper

Drama Supporting Actress – Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, Meryl Streep, Shailene Woodley

Drama Guest Actor – P.J. Byrne

“A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW”

Variety Sketch Series

Comedy Actress – Robin Thede

Comedy Supporting Actress – Ashley Nicole Black, Quinta Brunson, Gabrielle Dennis

Comedy Guest Actress – Angela Bassett, Nicole Byer, Aja Naomi King, Patti LaBelle, Natasha Rothwell

“CATHERINE THE GREAT”

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – Jason Clarke

Movie/Limited Actress – Helen Mirren

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Rory Kinnear, Kevin R. McNally, Joseph Quinn, Richard Roxburgh

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Gina McKee

“CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Larry David

Comedy Supporting Actor – Ted Danson, Jeff Garlin, Richard Lewis, JB Smoove

Comedy Supporting Actress – Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines

Comedy Guest Actor – Fred Armisen, Jon Hamm, Nick Kroll, Clive Owen, Vince Vaughn

Comedy Guest Actress – Laverne Cox, Megan Ferguson, Isla Fisher, Abbi Jacobson, Jane Krakowski, Kaitlin Olson

“THE DEUCE”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – James Franco

Drama Actress – Maggie Gyllenhaal

Drama Supporting Actor – Chris Coy

Drama Supporting Actress – Emily Meade

Drama Guest Actor – David Morse

“DIVORCE”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Thomas Haden Church

Comedy Actress – Sarah Jessica Parker

Comedy Supporting Actor – Timothy Britten Parker

Comedy Supporting Actress – Talia Balsam, Becki Newton, Molly Shannon

Comedy Guest Actor – Tracy Letts

Comedy Guest Actress – Amy Sedaris

“EUPHORIA”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Zendaya

Drama Supporting Actor – Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi

Drama Supporting Actress – Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney

“HIGH MAINTENANCE”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Ben Sinclair

“HIS DARK MATERIALS”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Dafne Keen

Drama Supporting Actor – James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Drama Supporting Actress – Ruth Wilson

Drama Guest Actor – Clarke Peters

“I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE”

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – Mark Ruffalo

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Philip Ettinger, Marcello Fonte, John Procaccino

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Kathryn Hahn, Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi

“INSECURE”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Issa Rae

Comedy Supporting Actor – Jean Elie, Jay Ellis

Comedy Supporting Actress – Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales

Comedy Guest Actor – Neil Brown, Jr.

“JETT” (Cinemax)

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Carla Gugino

Drama Supporting Actor – Michael Aronov, Giancarlo Esposito

Drama Supporting Actress – Elena Anaya, Gaite Janse

Drama Guest Actor – Bruce Greenwood

“LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER”

Variety Talk Series

“LOS ESPOOKYS”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Julio Torres, Bernardo Velasco

Comedy Actress – Cassandra Ciangherotti, Ana Fabrega

Comedy Supporting Actor – Fred Armisen, Jose Pablo Minor

Comedy Supporting Actress – Carol Kane

“MRS. FLETCHER”

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – Jackson White

Movie/Limited Actress – Kathryn Hahn

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Owen Teague

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Katie Kershaw, Jen Richards

“MY BRILLIANT FRIEND: THE STORY OF A NEW NAME”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Gaia Girace, Margherita Mazzucco

Drama Supporting Actor – Giovanni Amura, Francesco Serpico

Drama Supporting Actress – Anna Rita Vitolo

“THE NEW POPE”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – John Malkovich

Drama Supporting Actor – Javier Camera, Jude Law, Silvio Orlando

Drama Supporting Actress – Cecile de France, Ludvine Sagnier

Drama Guest Actor – Marilyn Manson

Drama Guest Actress – Yulia Snigir, Sharon Stone

“OUR BOYS”

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – Shlomi Elkabetz

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Jony Arbid

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Ruba Blal Asfour, Noa Koler

“THE OUTSIDER”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Ben Mendelsohn

Drama Supporting Actor – Marc Menchaca

Drama Supporting Actress – Cynthia Erivo, Julianne Nicholson, Mare Winningham

Drama Guest Actor – Jason Bateman

“THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA”

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – Morgan Spector

Movie/Limited Actress – Zoe Kazan

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Anthony Boyle, John Turturro

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Winona Ryder

“REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER”

Variety Talk Series

“THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Danny McBride

Comedy Supporting Actor – Tim Baltz, Adam Devine, Walton Goggins, John Goodman

Comedy Supporting Actress – Cassidy Freeman, Edi Patterson

Comedy Guest Actress – Jennifer Nettles

“ROOM 104”

Drama Series

Drama Guest Actor – Arturo Castro

Drama Guest Actress – Cobie Smulders

“RUN”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Domhnall Gleeson

Comedy Actress – Merritt Wever

Comedy Supporting Actress – Archie Panjabi

Comedy Guest Actress – Phoebe Waller-Bridge

“SHARE”

TV Movie

Movie/Limited Actress – Rhianne Barreto

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – J.C. MacKenzie

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Poorna Jagannathan

“SILICON VALLEY”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Thomas Middleditch

Comedy Supporting Actor – Josh Brener, Chris Diamantopoulos, Kumail Nanjiani, Matt Ross, Martin Starr, Zach Woods, Jimmy O. Yang

Comedy Supporting Actress – Amanda Crew, Suzanne Cryer

Comedy Guest Actor – Arturo Castro

“STRIKE BACK” (Cinemax)

Drama Series

Drama Supporting Actor – Jamie Bamber, Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson

Drama Supporting Actress – Varada Sethu, Alin Sumarwata

“SUCCESSION”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong

Drama Supporting Actor – Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck

Drama Supporting Actress – Hiam Abbass, Holly Hunter, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook

Drama Guest Actor – James Cromwell

Drama Guest Actress – Cherry Jones, Harriet Walter

“WATCHMEN”

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – Jeremy Irons

Movie/Limited Actress – Regina King

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo, Louis Gossett Jr., Tim Blake Nelson

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Hong Chau, Jean Smart

“WESTWORLD”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Aaron Paul

Drama Actress – Evan Rachel Wood

Drama Supporting Actor – Vincent Cassel, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, Jeffrey Wright

Drama Supporting Actress – Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson

Drama Guest Actor – Simon Quarterman, Rodrigo Santoro

“YEARS AND YEARS”

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – Rory Kinnear, Russell Tovey

Movie/Limited Actress – Anne Reid

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Maxim Baldry

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Jessica Hynes, Ruth Madeley, T’Nia Miller, Emma Thompson

And here is a list of other program categories for HBO:

VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED):

“Dan Soder: Son of a Gary”

“Daniel Sloss: X”

“Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh”

“Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw”

“My Favorite Shapes By Julio Torres”

“Ramy Youssef: Feelings”

“Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One”

UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM:

“We’re Here”

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING:

“Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements”

DOCUMENTARY NON-FICTION SPECIAL:

“The Apollo”

“I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth vs. Michelle Carter”

“Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind”

“Very Ralph”

“Who Killed Garrett Phillips?”

DOCUMENTARY NON-FICTION SERIES:

“Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children”

“McMillion$”

CHILDREN’S PROGRAM:

“We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest”

“What Happened on September 11”

