Emmys 2020 exclusive: HBO categories for ‘Succession,’ ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Westworld’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for HBO. For this season, the premium cable network has returning hits such as “Big Little Lies” (Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon), “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Larry David), “Succession” (Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong) and “Westworld” (Evan Rachel Wood). Newcomers include “Avenue 5” (Hugh Laurie), “Euphoria” (Zendaya) and “The Outsider” (Ben Mendelsohn). They also have limited series and movie contenders “Bad Education” (Hugh Jackman), “I Know This Much Is True” (Mark Ruffalo) and “Watchmen” (Regina King) among their large slate.
Below, the list of HBO lead, supporting and guest submissions for their comedies, dramas, limited series, TV movies and other genres. More names might be added by the network on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.
“AVENUE 5”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Hugh Laurie
Comedy Supporting Actor – Josh Gad, Ethan Phillips, Zach Woods
Comedy Supporting Actress – Nikki Amuka-Bird, Lenora Crichlow, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura
Comedy Guest Actor – Paterson Joseph
“BAD EDUCATION”
TV Movie
Movie/Limited Actor – Hugh Jackman
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Ray Romano
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Allison Janney, Geraldine Viswanathan
“BALLERS”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Dwayne Johnson
Comedy Supporting Actor – London Brown, Donovan W. Carter, Rob Corddry, Troy Garity, Kris D. Lofton, Omar Miller, John David Washington
Comedy Supporting Actress – Emayatzy Corinealdi, Brittany S. Hall
“BETTY”
Comedy Series
Comedy Supporting Actor – Edmund Donovan, Caleb Eberhardt, Raekwon Haynes, Reza Nader
Comedy Supporting Actress – Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, Rachelle Vinberg
“BIG LITTLE LIES”
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon
Drama Supporting Actor – Jeffrey Nordling, Adam Scott, Alexander Skarsgard, James Tupper
Drama Supporting Actress – Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, Meryl Streep, Shailene Woodley
Drama Guest Actor – P.J. Byrne
“A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW”
Variety Sketch Series
Comedy Actress – Robin Thede
Comedy Supporting Actress – Ashley Nicole Black, Quinta Brunson, Gabrielle Dennis
Comedy Guest Actress – Angela Bassett, Nicole Byer, Aja Naomi King, Patti LaBelle, Natasha Rothwell
“CATHERINE THE GREAT”
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actor – Jason Clarke
Movie/Limited Actress – Helen Mirren
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Rory Kinnear, Kevin R. McNally, Joseph Quinn, Richard Roxburgh
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Gina McKee
“CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Larry David
Comedy Supporting Actor – Ted Danson, Jeff Garlin, Richard Lewis, JB Smoove
Comedy Supporting Actress – Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines
Comedy Guest Actor – Fred Armisen, Jon Hamm, Nick Kroll, Clive Owen, Vince Vaughn
Comedy Guest Actress – Laverne Cox, Megan Ferguson, Isla Fisher, Abbi Jacobson, Jane Krakowski, Kaitlin Olson
“THE DEUCE”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – James Franco
Drama Actress – Maggie Gyllenhaal
Drama Supporting Actor – Chris Coy
Drama Supporting Actress – Emily Meade
Drama Guest Actor – David Morse
“DIVORCE”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Thomas Haden Church
Comedy Actress – Sarah Jessica Parker
Comedy Supporting Actor – Timothy Britten Parker
Comedy Supporting Actress – Talia Balsam, Becki Newton, Molly Shannon
Comedy Guest Actor – Tracy Letts
Comedy Guest Actress – Amy Sedaris
“EUPHORIA”
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Zendaya
Drama Supporting Actor – Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi
Drama Supporting Actress – Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney
“HIGH MAINTENANCE”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Ben Sinclair
“HIS DARK MATERIALS”
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Dafne Keen
Drama Supporting Actor – James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda
Drama Supporting Actress – Ruth Wilson
Drama Guest Actor – Clarke Peters
“I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE”
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actor – Mark Ruffalo
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Philip Ettinger, Marcello Fonte, John Procaccino
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Kathryn Hahn, Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi
“INSECURE”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress – Issa Rae
Comedy Supporting Actor – Jean Elie, Jay Ellis
Comedy Supporting Actress – Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales
Comedy Guest Actor – Neil Brown, Jr.
“JETT” (Cinemax)
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Carla Gugino
Drama Supporting Actor – Michael Aronov, Giancarlo Esposito
Drama Supporting Actress – Elena Anaya, Gaite Janse
Drama Guest Actor – Bruce Greenwood
“LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER”
Variety Talk Series
“LOS ESPOOKYS”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Julio Torres, Bernardo Velasco
Comedy Actress – Cassandra Ciangherotti, Ana Fabrega
Comedy Supporting Actor – Fred Armisen, Jose Pablo Minor
Comedy Supporting Actress – Carol Kane
“MRS. FLETCHER”
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actor – Jackson White
Movie/Limited Actress – Kathryn Hahn
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Owen Teague
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Katie Kershaw, Jen Richards
“MY BRILLIANT FRIEND: THE STORY OF A NEW NAME”
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Gaia Girace, Margherita Mazzucco
Drama Supporting Actor – Giovanni Amura, Francesco Serpico
Drama Supporting Actress – Anna Rita Vitolo
“THE NEW POPE”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – John Malkovich
Drama Supporting Actor – Javier Camera, Jude Law, Silvio Orlando
Drama Supporting Actress – Cecile de France, Ludvine Sagnier
Drama Guest Actor – Marilyn Manson
Drama Guest Actress – Yulia Snigir, Sharon Stone
“OUR BOYS”
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actor – Shlomi Elkabetz
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Jony Arbid
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Ruba Blal Asfour, Noa Koler
“THE OUTSIDER”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Ben Mendelsohn
Drama Supporting Actor – Marc Menchaca
Drama Supporting Actress – Cynthia Erivo, Julianne Nicholson, Mare Winningham
Drama Guest Actor – Jason Bateman
“THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA”
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actor – Morgan Spector
Movie/Limited Actress – Zoe Kazan
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Anthony Boyle, John Turturro
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Winona Ryder
“REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER”
Variety Talk Series
“THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Danny McBride
Comedy Supporting Actor – Tim Baltz, Adam Devine, Walton Goggins, John Goodman
Comedy Supporting Actress – Cassidy Freeman, Edi Patterson
Comedy Guest Actress – Jennifer Nettles
“ROOM 104”
Drama Series
Drama Guest Actor – Arturo Castro
Drama Guest Actress – Cobie Smulders
“RUN”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Domhnall Gleeson
Comedy Actress – Merritt Wever
Comedy Supporting Actress – Archie Panjabi
Comedy Guest Actress – Phoebe Waller-Bridge
“SHARE”
TV Movie
Movie/Limited Actress – Rhianne Barreto
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – J.C. MacKenzie
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Poorna Jagannathan
“SILICON VALLEY”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Thomas Middleditch
Comedy Supporting Actor – Josh Brener, Chris Diamantopoulos, Kumail Nanjiani, Matt Ross, Martin Starr, Zach Woods, Jimmy O. Yang
Comedy Supporting Actress – Amanda Crew, Suzanne Cryer
Comedy Guest Actor – Arturo Castro
“STRIKE BACK” (Cinemax)
Drama Series
Drama Supporting Actor – Jamie Bamber, Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson
Drama Supporting Actress – Varada Sethu, Alin Sumarwata
“SUCCESSION”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong
Drama Supporting Actor – Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck
Drama Supporting Actress – Hiam Abbass, Holly Hunter, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook
Drama Guest Actor – James Cromwell
Drama Guest Actress – Cherry Jones, Harriet Walter
“WATCHMEN”
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actor – Jeremy Irons
Movie/Limited Actress – Regina King
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo, Louis Gossett Jr., Tim Blake Nelson
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Hong Chau, Jean Smart
“WESTWORLD”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Aaron Paul
Drama Actress – Evan Rachel Wood
Drama Supporting Actor – Vincent Cassel, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, Jeffrey Wright
Drama Supporting Actress – Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson
Drama Guest Actor – Simon Quarterman, Rodrigo Santoro
“YEARS AND YEARS”
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actor – Rory Kinnear, Russell Tovey
Movie/Limited Actress – Anne Reid
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Maxim Baldry
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Jessica Hynes, Ruth Madeley, T’Nia Miller, Emma Thompson
And here is a list of other program categories for HBO:
VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED):
“Dan Soder: Son of a Gary”
“Daniel Sloss: X”
“Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh”
“Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw”
“My Favorite Shapes By Julio Torres”
“Ramy Youssef: Feelings”
“Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One”
UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM:
“We’re Here”
EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING:
“Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements”
DOCUMENTARY NON-FICTION SPECIAL:
“The Apollo”
“I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth vs. Michelle Carter”
“Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind”
“Very Ralph”
“Who Killed Garrett Phillips?”
DOCUMENTARY NON-FICTION SERIES:
“Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children”
“McMillion$”
CHILDREN’S PROGRAM:
“We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest”
“What Happened on September 11”
