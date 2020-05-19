Heidi Klum embraces new ‘AGT’ judge Sofia Vergara: She’ll be ‘direct and sweet’ on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 15 [WATCH]

NBC’s long-running reality TV show “America’s Got Talent” is going through a major facelift for its upcoming 15th season, as Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara have replaced Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough. Klum of course is an old pro at judging “AGT” since she appeared in Seasons 8-13, plus spinoff series “AGT: The Champions.” (See the list of judges through the years.) However, Vergara is completely new to the game, having never judged a competition program before. “I think she’s gonna be really direct and sweet at the same time,” Klum predicts in NBC’s new teaser trailer (watch above).

Vergara is a four-time Emmy nominee for playing trophy wife Gloria on “Modern Family,” but this is her first foray into the world of reality television. The American-Colombian actress is accompanied by Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell for the 2020 cycle, but word is still out on Vergara’s judging style. Will she be mean and nasty like Cowell, or funny and quirky like Mandel and Klum?

“Sofia Vergara is going to be a world-changing, history-making, absolutely Emmy-nominated judge for ‘AGT,'” raves returning host Terry Crews. “‘Cause she’s used to all that!” Crews joined up with the “AGT” family for the first season of “The Champions” in 2019 and stuck around for both versions of the show after that. He’s actually the fifth host after Regis Philbin, Jerry Springer, Nick Cannon and Tyra Banks.

Mandel is all smiles as he proclaims, “There aren’t words to describe how great she’s gonna be. I’m telling you, there aren’t even words. You’re gonna love her.” Since Mandel is the longest-serving “America’s Got Talent” personality, having first joined the series in Season 5, he’d be the one to know. After all, he’s seen his fair share of judges come and go through the years, including Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne, Howard Stern and Mel B.

“Welcome to the family, Sofia Vergara!” Klum exclaims at the end of the video clip. “I think you’re gonna be a fantastic judge and I love sitting next to you.” Season 15 of “AGT” premieres Tuesday, May 26 on NBC.

