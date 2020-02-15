Watch Heidi Klum and Alesha Dixon’s hilarious rap/yodel jam session about the ‘AGT: The Champions’ finale [VIDEO]

Heidi Klum and Alesha Dixon are going all out to try to get you to watch the finale of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” Season 2. In NBC’s hilarious new video (watch above), the two female judges rap, beat box and even yodel about the two-hour results finale, which is scheduled for Monday, February 17. “Watch the Finale, W-W-Watch the Finale!” they sing repeatedly as they dance up against each other. Don’t worry, Heidi and Alesha, we’ll be there.

Heidi joined up with the “AGT” family in Season 8 as the first-ever fourth judge. She and Mel B were hired at the same time to replace Sharon Osbourne, who had left to pursue other ventures. Both Heidi and Mel B stayed with the reality TV show for six seasons, then said farewell after judging the first-ever cycle of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” last winter. They were then replaced on the main series by Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, who only lasted one cycle.

When Heidi was asked back for Season 2 of “AGT: The Champions,” longtime fans were elated to see her once again sit in between Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. Mel B was unavailable as she was off being a Spice Girl again, so she was replaced by new judge Alesha. Of course, fans of “Britain’s Got Talent” were already familiar with the singer/songwriter since she’s been a judge across the pond since 2012.

SEE Are ‘AGT: The Champions’ superfans biased toward American acts? Let’s investigate

Each of the judges got to anoint a Golden Buzzer during this second cycle, with Heidi choosing teenage singer Angelina Jordan and Alesha picking shadow dance group Silhouettes. Do you think either of their Golden Buzzer acts will prove victorious in Monday’s finale? Or will one of the other eight finalists join magician Shin Lim on the winner’s list instead?

The full lineup for the finale is as follows: Angelina, Silhouettes, dog act Alexa Lauenburger, silly dance group Boogie Storm, entertainer Hans, acrobatic act Sandou Trio Russian Bar, violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa, trapeze act Duo Transcend, falsetto singer Marcelito Pomoy and danger dance group V.Unbeatable. Vote in our poll to let us know who YOU want to win.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions