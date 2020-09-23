Heidi Klum (‘America’s Got Talent’) on Cristina Rae’s pitch-perfect Finals performance: ‘My Golden Buzzer, I love you!’ [WATCH]

At long last, the Finals performance show of “America’s Got Talent” aired on Tuesday night, giving audiences one last time to see Cristina Rae in action. Ever since Heidi Klum anointed Cristina with her Golden Buzzer, she’s been one of the front-runners to win Season 15, and her pitch-perfect performance of Imagine Dragons‘ “Demons” only cemented that status. Do you think the Nashville, Tennessee resident did enough to join the “AGT” winners list? Watch the “AGT” performance video above and read the judges’ comments below.

Heidi Klum: “My Golden Buzzer, I love you! Cristina Rae, save the best for last. I mean, I do love everyone and everyone is amazing, but you are the most amazing. You definitely have a light that cannot be dimmed. You sparkle, you shine. What was that [high note]? You are absolutely amazing. I wish nothing more than for you to get a million dollars tomorrow. Oh my God. Fingers and toes crossed, everything.”

Sofia Vergara: “We have seen you become a star every week more and more. Did you even know that you looked so amazing in this outfit? Did you even imagine that you could look like that? It’s unbelievable. Those notes — I mean, what a song. It was perfection. I wish the best for you tomorrow.”

Howie Mandel: “All right, I’ll just say it: you sang about your kingdom and I’ll tell you, this is your kingdom. And tonight from my perspective? You are the queen. You are the one to beat. That’s my prediction. Watch tomorrow. You couldn’t have done better.”

In his “AGT” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the performance: “Performing from outside on the studio lot gave her an epic setting to deliver this huge song with her huge voice. Heidi said they ‘saved the best for last’ and that she has a ‘light that cannot be dimmed.’ Sofia said every week she becomes more and more of a star and Howie called her the one to beat.”

