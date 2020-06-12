Good news, Heidi Klum: 87% of ‘America’s Got Talent’ fans say ‘it’s simply not AGT’ without you [POLL RESULTS]

She’s baaack! And “America’s Got Talent” fans couldn’t be happier.

In our recent poll, we asked “AGT” viewers to weigh in on Heidi Klum returning to sit at the judges’ table after taking a year off, and a whopping 87% said they’re happy because “it’s simply not ‘AGT’ without Heidi.” The other 13% were less than enthused, voting they were “hoping for a different judge” to fill the empty seats of Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough. For Season 15 Heidi is joined by longtime “AGT” judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel as well as newbie Sofia Vergara. Do you agree or disagree with our readers’ poll results?

The popular German judge originally served as a panelist between 2013 and 2018, plus two seasons on spin-off series “AGT: The Champions.” Heidi and Mel B were hired as a duo to replace a single judge — Sharon Osbourne — and NBC’s reality TV show has had four panelists ever since. In 2019 Heidi and Mel B departed together, but their replacements Gabrielle and Julianne were out after a single summer. That opened the door for Heidi to return, but with Mel B out being a Spice Girl, Sofia was called upon to take the open chair.

Heidi won an Emmy in 2013 for co-hosting “Project Runway” with Tim Gunn. The duo left that series in 2017 and started up a new Amazon program, “Making the Cut,” for which they’re once again in the Emmy discussion. Alas, she is not eligible for an Emmy for “America’s Got Talent” because there is no category for reality TV judges.

Already this season Heidi has made headlines for kissing a pig and for boosting the confidence of contortionist Frenchie Babyy, whose parents didn’t approve of his wild dancing. But that’s not all. Heidi’s biggest claim to fame in Season 15 was pushing her Golden Buzzer for soul singer Cristina Rae, a single mother who blew the roof off the theater with her performances of “In the Air Tonight” and “Gimme Shelter.”

“I think you are absolutely out of this world,” Heidi proclaimed about Cristina’s powerful audition. “My heart is racing for you right now, it really is. Are you ready for this right now?” Heidi then stood up and pointed at the Golden Buzzer. “Because I’m ready to push this button for you. Are you ready for this?!” Jumping up and down, she slammed her hand down on the button, changing Cristina’s life forever.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions