Heidi Klum has WAY too many questions about Christian Stoinev’s dog kisses on ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ [WATCH]

Did anyone else get an uncomfortable feeling during Monday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” by Heidi Klum‘s questioning of Christian Stoinev? To recap, the dog performer from Season 2 and Season 9 of “AGT,” and later the winner of “Germany’s Got Talent” Season 13, returned to the big stage with a new puppy on his shoulder, Percy. After their act, which included impressive balancing from both human and dog alike, Percy couldn’t stop himself licking Christian’s mouth. That prompted Heidi to wonder, “Does Percy like to French kiss or what?” Watch the “AGT” performance above.

When Christian responded that Percy was simply a “friendly” dog, Heidi chimed in, “Do you put anything there [on your lips], like Marmalade? Or it just loves to French kiss?” Christian chuckled uncomfortably, saying it’s just his lips.

Fellow judge Howie Mandel, an infamous germaphobe, screamed, “Ew! I won’t shake hands. How do you do that?” Howie later said he felt Christian’s act was “better” than it was all those years ago.

“As soon as he starts climbing on you, everyone goes crazy,” Heidi noted. “And then when Percy [moves his paws], it’s the cutest thing we’ve ever seen. I mean, in combination with you it’s perfect.”

Longtime viewers of “America’s Got Talent” remember that when Christian first appeared it was with his trust dog Scooby. However, that talented puppy has since retired at the ripe old age of 16.

At the end of the show, the superfans voted to send through acrobats Sandou Trio Russian Bar and contortionist Strauss Serpent to the semi-finals. Christian was one of the three acts on the bubble, so the judges could have saved them. Unfortuntately, they instead used their save on child comedian JJ Pantano.

During his “AGT” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the performance: “Despite losing then Christian was able to build his own show currently running at The Cosmopolitan in Vegas where Percy performs alongside him. What’s cool about their act is that Christian has his own talent of balancing and strength moves, but incorporating Percy into his handstands and balancing acts makes it doubly entertaining. I loved seeing Percy join in on Christian’s tricks and matching them! Heidi agreed, calling the act ‘perfect,’ and it was clear that Howie and Heidi both recalled him positively and believe he’s improved since his last appearance.”

