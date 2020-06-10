Heidi Klum on hitting her ‘America’s Got Talent’ Golden Buzzer for Cristina Rae: ‘My hands are still shaking’ [WATCH]

“My hands are still shaking and my heart is racing a hundred miles an hour,” Heidi Klum proclaimed just moments after hitting her “America’s Got Talent” Golden Buzzer in the third episode for soul singer Cristina Rae. The popular German judge admitted she “didn’t even want” to push her Golden Buzzer so soon in the audition process because there were still “so many more days” left to go in the competition. (Watch the video interview above.) Luckily Heidi pressed the button when she did, because she soon fell ill and had to be temporarily replaced on the panel by Eric Stonestreet.

Heidi thought to herself that she would “wait till next week or the week after” to push her Golden Buzzer. “But no, Cristina Rae is just belting it out,” she continued, “and her range is like beyond crazy that I have to. I always go with my gut and my goose-pimples. Both were happening, so I had to go for it.”

Cristina, whose son Jeremiah accompanied her from Nashville, Tennessee, performed two songs for her “AGT” audition: “In the Air Tonight” and “Gimme Shelter.” Since Simon Cowell didn’t seem to love her first song, he requested that she sing the second as her “encore” performance. That’s when Cristina blew the roof off the place and had everyone jumping up and down.

“Cristina Rae, you just got the Golden Buzzer from me and I just love you so much,” Heidi smiled in the video. “I wish you all the best. You’re going straight through to the live shows and I know you will have so many fans. The biggest fans, probably your son and me. I wish you all the best. You got this.”

Will Cristina, whom Heidi called “out of this world,” go on to become Heidi’s first Golden Buzzer to win “America’s Got Talent”? To date, her Golden Buzzers have been Arielle Baril (Season 10 semi-finalist), Sal Valentinetti (Season 11 grand-finalist), Angelina Green (Season 12 quarter-finalist), Makayla Phillips (Season 13 semi-finalist). The live shows are scheduled to air mid-August on NBC.

