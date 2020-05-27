Heidi Klum kisses a pig (again!) on ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 15 premiere [WATCH]

“America’s Got Talent” kicked off season 15 on May 26 with a two-hour premiere. Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are back as judges this season. They are joined by Heidi Klum, who returns to the panel after a one-year break, and newcomer Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews once again brings his trademark enthusiasm to his hosting duties.

This season opened with an audition from Pork Chop Revue, a “performing pigs and hogs” act. One of the pigs to perform parlor tricks was a very large hog named Mack. Heidi was so taken by Mack’s talent and cuteness that after the group received a unanimous vote into the next round she took to the stage to plant a big wet kiss on his lips! Don’t believe me? Watch the clip above to see for yourself.

Avid “AGT” fans will know that this wasn’t the first time Heidi shared a kiss with a performing pig. In season 9, after she, Howie, Mel B and Howard Stern all gave Top Hogs a yes vote, Heidi made her way to the stage for a kiss from one of those pigs. In her words, a kiss from a pig is supposed to bring good luck, but perhaps it’s a kiss from Heidi that gives these trick pigs the good luck in their auditions!

With their vote through to the next round, Pork Chop Revue advances to the Judges Cut. The format will be the same this year as last, with “America’s Got Talent” airing initially just on Tuesdays with the first six weeks devoted to the auditions that took place around the country. Then there will be four weeks of Judge Cuts beginning in July, followed by the series of live performance shows and results episodes.

