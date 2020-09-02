Heidi Klum thinks kid dancer Noah Epps (‘America’s Got Talent’) is the next Maddie Ziegler [WATCH]

The first time kid dancer Noah Epps performed on “America’s Got Talent,” he played the part of a marionette puppet and instantly went viral. When he took the live stage during Tuesday’s episode, the 12-year-old wowed once again with a look inspired by a horror movie. The judges loved Noah’s latest act, with Heidi Klum even likening him to Maddie Ziegler, who rose to fame by dancing in Sia‘s music videos. Do you think Noah can make it into next week’s Semifinals round? Watch the “AGT” video above and read the judges’ comments below.

Heidi Klum: “So good. I mean, you are like a top-notch solo dance performer. It is hard to do this all by yourself. You’re kind of to me like the new Maddie Ziegler, who was in the Sia video. I feel like so many will copy what you just did. I think you’re incredible. You always paint your face. There’s always something very unusual about you. I loved it. Well done. Good luck.”

Sofia Vergara: “What I love the most about you is that you have that strong sense already of where you want to go, what you want to do, what you want to look like. It’s amazing that you’re not letting anyone produce all these things for you. You are creating. You have the vision of what you want to do, so I think that’s amazing at your age. I think you’re gonna be huge.”

Host Terry Crews asked Noah about what inspired his horror performance, and he revealed, “I got this inspiration from a movie that I watched. Normally I get my inspirations from movies, books, cartoons and even stuff that I like, just hobbies and stuff like that.” He added, “I use these things to express parts of me in a way that I couldn’t do in real life.”

In his “AGT” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the performance: “Noah Epps explained that he loves creating characters in his dances, and that most of the time he gets his inspiration from old horror films. The character tonight was a black & white doll with a porcelain face. Heidi thinks that he’s the type of dancer that will be emulated by others and Sofia said what’s good about him is that he has such a clear vision of what he wants to be.”

