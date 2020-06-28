When will Heidi Klum be back on ‘America’s Got Talent’?

Our favorite “America’s Got Talent” judge, Heidi Klum, has been missing from the panel for several weeks now. She had been recruited by Simon Cowell to return to the show for season 15, which began taping in the late winter. No surprise that Heidi was her usual delightful self in the audition episodes that began airing in late May.

Then, on the episode that aired on June 16, we all watched in horror as Heidi was sent home from the studio when she complained of feeling unwell. That actually happened way back on March 10, just as the coronavirus pandemic was becoming more widespread. The new addition to the panel, Sofia Vergara, quickly recruited her “Modern Family” co-star, Emmy winner Eric Stonestreet, to pinch hit for Heidi.

Four days after exiting the show, Heidi did get tested for COVID-19 and we were all relieved when the result came back negative on March 24. But by then, the show had ceased production of in-person auditions part of the competition and gone to virtual tryouts. The last two audition episodes, without Heidi, will air on June 30 and July 14, followed by a “best of” episode of “AGT” on July 21.

But don’t despair, we will be seeing Heid again this season. We can report that she has returned to “AGT,” which has moved on to the judges cuts stage. This is the make-or-break moment for acts, who are hoping to make the live shows. The first of these episodes, with Heidi in attendance, will air on July 28. Host Terry Crews has revealed that acts are being kept apart from one another. And, as per Heidi’s recent post to Instagram, we can see the judges are likewise maintaining social distance.

Simon, who is both head judge and executive producer, says that the live shows are still slated to begin sometime in August. The production team is planning for three different scenarios: studio performances either with or without a live audience and completely virtual (much like “American Idol” did this spring). Regardless of which way the winner is chosen, the important thing to know is that Heidi will be back soon as an “America’s Got Talent” judge.

