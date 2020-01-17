Heidi Klum screams bloody murder at Miki Dark’s knife-throwing trick on ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have your first look at Miki Dark‘s magic act from the third episode of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” The creepy magician is one the 10 acts hoping to advance on NBC’s reality TV show on Monday, January 20. Do you think he has what it takes to make it through to the next round? Watch Miki’s performance video above, which comes with a “DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME” warning for viewers as he throws knives at judge Heidi Klum.

Miki previously made it the semi-finals on “Holland’s Got Talent” Season 10 and also competed on “France’s Got Talent” Season 14. He’s one of only a handful of magic acts cast in “AGT: The Champions” Season 2, with Dania Diaz from the first week and Marc Spelmann from the second week both advancing to the semi-finals. (Two other such acts, Oz Pearlman and Ben Blaque, were eliminated last week.)

In the video clip, Miki places Heidi on one side of the stage with what appears to be a small piece of wood hanging around her neck. “Do I hold still or like run away? Like, any clue?” Heidi asks as the silent magician covers his eyes with black glasses. A five-second countdown begins overhead and Heidi starts freaking out. “Oh my God, what am I supposed to do?!” she shouts.

Miki counts down on his fingers … 3 … 2 … 1 … and then removes a knife from in between his teeth. As fire explodes all around them, host Terry Crews tips over basket of red papers above Heidi’s head. Heidi screams bloody murder as the papers fall in between Miki and the piece of wood. The magician waits patiently for the right moment, and then throws the knife!

We won’t find out whether Miki’s trick went off without a hitch until Monday night, when “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” Episode 3 airs from 8:00-10:00 p.m. on NBC.

