Helena Bonham Carter (‘The Crown’) will win her first-ever Emmy Award, predict these savvy Experts

Would you believe it if we told you esteemed English actress Helena Bonham Carter has never won an Oscar, a Golden Globe or an Emmy Award? According to the predictions of Gold Derby’s Emmy Experts, her unfortunate losing streak will end this year thanks to her can’t-look-away performance in “The Crown.” Carter portrays the middle-aged version of Princess Margaret in Netflix’s revolving-cast drama, taking over for Vanessa Kirby, who earned an Emmy bid in 2018.

Carter is the front-runner to win Best Drama Supporting Actress as she has the backing of these 16 (out of 28) awards pundits: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Eric Deggans (NPR), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety), Pete Hammond (Deadline Hollywood), Chris Harnick (E!), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Mary Murphy (Gold Derby), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Robert Rorke (unaffiliated), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

Previously Carter earned three Emmy bids in the movie/miniseries categories: “Merlin” (supporting, 1998), “Live from Baghdad” (lead, 2003) and “Burton and Taylor” (lead, 2014). She’s also a two-time Oscar nominee for “The Wings of the Dove” (lead, 1997) and “The King’s Speech” (supporting, 2010). Carter has been recognized eight times at the Golden Globes for film and TV work, including a nom for “The Crown” earlier this year, which she lost to Patricia Arquette (“The Act”).

The other Experts are split a total of five different ways, making Best Drama Supporting Actress a true head-scratcher at the 2020 Emmys. Here’s how the other votes fall:

*Delaina Dixon (unaffiliated), Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Jazz Tangcay (Variety) and Ken Tucker (Yahoo) predict Julia Garner (“Ozark”).

*Jen Chaney (Vulture), Lynette Rice (Ent. Weekly), Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine) and Ben Travers (Indiewire) predict Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”).

*Kaitlin Thomas (TVGuide.com) and Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine) predict Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”).

*Ed Martin (Media Village) predicts Sarah Snook (“Succession”).

*Kelly Lawler (USA Today) predicts Cynthia Erivo (“The Outsider”).

