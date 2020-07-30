Early Emmy odds: Helena Bonham Carter will avenge Vanessa Kirby’s loss by winning for ‘The Crown’

Nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards were just announced on July 28, but already we have ourselves a front-runner in Best Drama Supporting Actress: Helena Bonham Carter for “The Crown.” Shockingly, the esteemed English actress has never won an Oscar, a Golden Globe or an Emmy, but that could change this year as she leads Gold Derby’s early odds. On Netflix’s revolving-cast regal drama she’s taken over the role of Princess Margaret from Vanessa Kirby, who earned a nom in 2018 but lost to Thandie Newton (“Westworld”). Can Carter now avenge Kirby’s Emmy loss?

Previously Carter earned three Emmy bids in the movie/miniseries categories: “Merlin” (supporting, 1998), “Live from Baghdad” (lead, 2003) and “Burton and Taylor” (lead, 2014). She’s also a two-time Oscar nominee for “The Wings of the Dove” (lead, 1997) and “The King’s Speech” (supporting, 2010). Carter has been recognized eight times at the Golden Globes for film and TV work, including a nom for “The Crown” earlier this year, which she lost to Patricia Arquette (“The Act”).

At the 2020 Emmys, Carter faces off against the following seven supporting actresses: Julia Garner (“Ozark”), Sarah Snook (“Succession”), Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”), Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”), Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”), Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Newton. Big names who were snubbed in this race include Janet McTeer (“Ozark”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) and Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”).

Interestingly enough, this Drama Supporting Actress category contains three contenders who won the last time they were up for these exact same roles: Garner in 2019, Newton in 2018 and Dern in 2017. Can Carter take down all three champions?

Last year Garner pulled off a victory for “Ozark” in part by capitalizing on a four-way vote-split between “Game of Thrones” co-stars Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. Newton had a similar circumstance the previous year as three ladies from “The Handmaid’s Tale” — Dowd, Alexis Bledel and Yvonne Strahovski — likely canceled their votes. And Dern took home her statuette back when “Big Little Lies” competed as a limited series.

