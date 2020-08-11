Helena Bonham Carter (‘The Crown’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Helena Bonham Carter is entering “The Crown” episode “Cri de Coeur” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Supporting Actress. This program streamed November 17 and was the 10th episode of the third season for the Netflix show.

In this installment, Princess Margaret (Bonham Carter) consoles her sister Queen Elizabeth II that she shouldn’t have self-doubt or blame over the current state of England. The eventual divorce of Margaret and Tony will set a royal precedent. She almost overdoses on anxiety pills and is supported by her sister and chastised by the Queen Mother.

Bonham Carter now has her fourth career Emmy nomination after bids for “Merlin,” “Live from Baghdad” and “Burton and Taylor.” For this 2020 contest, she is up against reigning champ Julia Garner (“Ozark”), past winners Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”), Thandie Newton (“Westworld”), Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”) and Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), previous nominee Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”) and rookie contender Sarah Snook (“Succession”).

