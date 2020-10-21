Helena Bonham Carter (‘The Crown’): Golden Globes win after Emmy loss?

Helena Bonham Carter was the presumed favorite to win Best Drama Supporting Actress at the Emmys this year for her performance as Princess Margaret in “The Crown.” She ultimately lost to Julia Garner, winning for the second consecutive year for “Ozark.” Both have a chance of being nominated at the upcoming Golden Globes where Bonham Carter might just be able to pick up some gold for her scene-stealing role.

For Season 3 of “The Crown,” Bonham Carter contended at every televised award show including the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards, the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Emmys. Despite favorable buzz throughout the season, she only shared in a SAG Award for Best Drama Ensemble alongside the rest of her “Crown” cast. While the ensemble award is undoubtedly a great honor, “The Crown” fans were disappointed to not see her pick up any individual victories along the way. Voters will have one more opportunity to reward her performance, for the show’s upcoming fourth season.

As of now, Bonham Carter is ranked fourth in Gold Derby odds to be nominated in the catch-all TV Supporting Actress category at the Golden Globes. Garner is currently on the outside looking in, at no. 6. For the win, Bonham Carter could run into trouble with her “Crown” costar Gillian Anderson, who is in the frontrunner position for what will surely be a showy performance as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

The Season 4 trailer did tease some interesting material ahead for Bonham Carter, though, as we see Princess Margaret looking forlorn in multiple shots. In this period of the royal family’s history, Princess Margaret undergoes lung surgery, which is hinted at in a hospital bed scene in the trailer.

Should Bonham Carter earn another Golden Globe nomination it would be her ninth. She has yet to win a Globe for any of her film or TV projects. Apart from “The Crown,” she was previously nominated for “Fatal Deception: Mrs. Lee Harvey Oswald” (1993), “The Wings of the Dove” (1997), “Merlin” (1998), “Live from Baghdad” (2002), “Sweeney Todd” (2007), “The King’s Speech” (2010) and “Burton and Taylor” (2013).

