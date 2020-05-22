Oh, bleep! ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ is serving Season 17 All Stars leftovers starting May 26

Are you hungry to witness a rage-filled chef throw platters of undercooked filet mignons and raw scallops against the wall to express his anger at cowering inept cooks? Yeah, me too. So you might be thrilled to hear that Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen” is up and running again starting this Tuesday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Here is your Twitter invite:

Make a reservation — quick! 🙌#HellsKitchen All Stars returns this Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/mvFJwNwl9o — Hell's Kitchen (@HellsKitchenFOX) May 21, 2020

Alas, Fox is serving leftovers here as it is a repeat showing of Season 17’s All Stars edition when 16 former contestants from past seasons were pitted against one another. Michelle Tribble, who previously finished in third place in Season 14, won the competition on February 2, 2018.

Perhaps you are starving to watch Gordon Ramsay berate chefs for their lack of cooking skills and foolish mistakes and don’t mind watching a warmed-over rerun. We are all desperate for restaurants to open again during the pandemic and this is one safe way to do it.

However, Fox has just announced that Season 19 will return to the network in January 2021. The last fresh helping of show was when the 18th season kicked off on Sept. 28, 2018, and ended on Feb. 8 in 2019. The theme was “Rookies vs. Veterans,” and the winner was Ariel Fox, who found redemption after coming in third place on Season 6. Fox turned down the job of being executive chef of Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Instead, she went back to her job as concept executive chef for Dos Caminos, which has five restaurants in and around Manhattan.

Soon after, there was an announcement saying that the cooking competition reality show that first began in 2005 was renewed for an 19th and 20th season and, instead of shooting in Los Angeles, the show would be staged at the Las Vegas eatery. At an event there last March, “The Las Vegas News Journal” reported that taping for Season 19 would start that spring.

Some more details can be found at Fandom’s Hell’s Kitchen 19 page — as well as some speculation. Season 7 runner-up Jay Santos will replace Jocky as sous chef for the blue team for the next two seasons. Among the guest judges are chef Laurent Tourondel of the BLT group, actress Justene Alpert and Olympian speed skater Apolo Ohno.

Yes, it is hard to wait when our appetite for Ramsay’s dinner service outbursts yearn to be sated. But let’s hope 2020 brings us heaping helpings of the chef’s “bleeping” takedowns.

