‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 19 cast: Meet the 18 chefs for Las Vegas edition

For the first time ever, “Hell’s Kitchen” travels to Las Vegas, Nevada when Season 19 premieres on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Fox has revealed the 18 all-new cast members for this Sin City cycle, who will be divided into two groups: Red Team and Blue Team. Once again all the power belongs to host Gordon Ramsay, who will eliminate one aspiring chef every week until only one remains as the winner. Meet the “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 19 cast members for this Las Vegas edition by scrolling through our photos above.

This 19th season as well as the future 20th season were both filmed last year and have been waiting to air. They were produced prior to the Covid-19 epidemic that crippled the entertainment industry.

RED TEAM

Amber Lancaster

HOMETOWN: Chicago, IL

INSTAGRAM: @Lancastera

TWITTER: @ParisianLife

Brittani Ratcliff

HOMETOWN: Morehead, KY

INSTAGRAM: @chefbrittaniratcliff

Fabiola Fuentes

HOMETOWN: Indio, CA

INSTAGRAM: @Fabiolajpfuentes

TWITTER: @FabiolaJPFuent1

Jordan Savell

HOMETOWN: North Richland Hills, TX

INSTAGRAM: @chefjsavell

Kori Sutton

HOMETOWN: Los Angeles, CA

INSTAGRAM: @ChefKoriLA

TWITTER: @KoriSutton1

Lauren Lawless

HOMETOWN: San Diego, CA

INSTAGRAM: @chef_lawless and @flawlesscuisinefoodtruck

TWITTER: @chef_lawless

Mary Lou Davis

HOMETOWN: San Antonio, TX

INSTAGRAM: @geeksandgrubs

TWITTER: @geeksandgrubs

Nicole Hanna

HOMETOWN: Wolfeboro, NH

INSTAGRAM: @chez.nikki and @yellowjacketchefwear

TWITTER: @cheznikki

Syann Williams

HOMETOWN: Atlanta, GA

TWITTER: @_ChefSy

SEE Flaming heck! ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ has been renewed for a 19th and 20th season

BLUE TEAM

Adam Pawlak

HOMETOWN: Milwaukee, WI

INSTAGRAM: adam_pawlak23

Cody Candelario

HOMETOWN: Sherman Oaks, CA

INSTAGRAM: @coops_deville

Declan Horgan

HOMETOWN: Washington, DC

INSTAGRAM: @declan76

TWITTER: @devilishdeclan

Drew Tingley

HOMETOWN: Millmont, PA

INSTAGRAM: @Chef_DrewAaron

Eliott Sanchez

HOMETOWN: Bayonne, NJ

INSTAGRAM: @ChefEliott

TWITTER: @ChefEliott

Josh Oakley

HOMETOWN: Denver, CO

INSTAGRAM: @ChefOakley

Kenneth McDuffie

HOMETOWN: Philadelphia, PA

INSTAGRAM: @youngandhungrycatering16

TWITTER: @phillieschosen

Marc Quinones

HOMETOWN: Albuquerque, NM

INSTAGRAM: @chefmq

Peter Martinez

HOMETOWN: Palisades Park, NJ

INSTAGRAM: @chefpeterxmartinez and @thedigitalfoodtruck

TWITTER: @chefpeterm and @Digitaltruck

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions