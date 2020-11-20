‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 19 cast: Meet the 18 chefs for Las Vegas edition

For the first time ever, “Hell’s Kitchen” travels to Las Vegas, Nevada when Season 19 premieres on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Fox has revealed the 18 all-new cast members for this Sin City cycle, who will be divided into two groups: Red Team and Blue Team. Once again all the power belongs to host Gordon Ramsay, who will eliminate one aspiring chef every week until only one remains as the winner. Meet the “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 19 cast members for this Las Vegas edition by scrolling through our photos above.
This 19th season as well as the future 20th season were both filmed last year and have been waiting to air. They were produced prior to the Covid-19 epidemic that crippled the entertainment industry.
RED TEAM
Amber Lancaster
HOMETOWN: Chicago, IL
INSTAGRAM: @Lancastera
TWITTER: @ParisianLife
Brittani Ratcliff
HOMETOWN: Morehead, KY
INSTAGRAM: @chefbrittaniratcliff
Fabiola Fuentes
HOMETOWN: Indio, CA
INSTAGRAM: @Fabiolajpfuentes
TWITTER: @FabiolaJPFuent1
Jordan Savell
HOMETOWN: North Richland Hills, TX
INSTAGRAM: @chefjsavell
Kori Sutton
HOMETOWN: Los Angeles, CA
INSTAGRAM: @ChefKoriLA
TWITTER: @KoriSutton1
Lauren Lawless
HOMETOWN: San Diego, CA
INSTAGRAM: @chef_lawless and @flawlesscuisinefoodtruck
TWITTER: @chef_lawless
Mary Lou Davis
HOMETOWN: San Antonio, TX
INSTAGRAM: @geeksandgrubs
TWITTER: @geeksandgrubs
Nicole Hanna
HOMETOWN: Wolfeboro, NH
INSTAGRAM: @chez.nikki and @yellowjacketchefwear
TWITTER: @cheznikki
Syann Williams
HOMETOWN: Atlanta, GA
TWITTER: @_ChefSy
BLUE TEAM
Adam Pawlak
HOMETOWN: Milwaukee, WI
INSTAGRAM: adam_pawlak23
Cody Candelario
HOMETOWN: Sherman Oaks, CA
INSTAGRAM: @coops_deville
Declan Horgan
HOMETOWN: Washington, DC
INSTAGRAM: @declan76
TWITTER: @devilishdeclan
Drew Tingley
HOMETOWN: Millmont, PA
INSTAGRAM: @Chef_DrewAaron
Eliott Sanchez
HOMETOWN: Bayonne, NJ
INSTAGRAM: @ChefEliott
TWITTER: @ChefEliott
Josh Oakley
HOMETOWN: Denver, CO
INSTAGRAM: @ChefOakley
Kenneth McDuffie
HOMETOWN: Philadelphia, PA
INSTAGRAM: @youngandhungrycatering16
TWITTER: @phillieschosen
Marc Quinones
HOMETOWN: Albuquerque, NM
INSTAGRAM: @chefmq
Peter Martinez
HOMETOWN: Palisades Park, NJ
INSTAGRAM: @chefpeterxmartinez and @thedigitalfoodtruck
TWITTER: @chefpeterm and @Digitaltruck
