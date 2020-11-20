‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 19 cast: Meet the 18 chefs for Las Vegas edition

Amber Lancaster hells kitchen season 19 cast
Brittani Ratcliff hells kitchen season 19 cast
Fabiola Fuentes hells kitchen season 19 cast
Jordan Savell hells kitchen season 19 cast
Kori Sutton hells kitchen season 19 cast
+13 More

For the first time ever, “Hell’s Kitchen” travels to Las Vegas, Nevada when Season 19 premieres on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Fox has revealed the 18 all-new cast members for this Sin City cycle, who will be divided into two groups: Red Team and Blue Team. Once again all the power belongs to host Gordon Ramsay, who will eliminate one aspiring chef every week until only one remains as the winner. Meet the “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 19 cast members for this Las Vegas edition by scrolling through our photos above.

This 19th season as well as the future 20th season were both filmed last year and have been waiting to air. They were produced prior to the Covid-19 epidemic that crippled the entertainment industry.

RED TEAM

Amber Lancaster
HOMETOWN: Chicago, IL
INSTAGRAM: @Lancastera
TWITTER: @ParisianLife

Brittani Ratcliff
HOMETOWN: Morehead, KY
INSTAGRAM: @chefbrittaniratcliff

Fabiola Fuentes
HOMETOWN: Indio, CA
INSTAGRAM: @Fabiolajpfuentes
TWITTER: @FabiolaJPFuent1

Jordan Savell
HOMETOWN: North Richland Hills, TX
INSTAGRAM: @chefjsavell

Kori Sutton
HOMETOWN: Los Angeles, CA
INSTAGRAM: @ChefKoriLA
TWITTER: @KoriSutton1

Lauren Lawless
HOMETOWN: San Diego, CA
INSTAGRAM: @chef_lawless and @flawlesscuisinefoodtruck
TWITTER: @chef_lawless

Mary Lou Davis
HOMETOWN: San Antonio, TX
INSTAGRAM: @geeksandgrubs
TWITTER: @geeksandgrubs

Nicole Hanna
HOMETOWN: Wolfeboro, NH
INSTAGRAM: @chez.nikki and @yellowjacketchefwear
TWITTER: @cheznikki

Syann Williams
HOMETOWN: Atlanta, GA
TWITTER: @_ChefSy

SEE Flaming heck! ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ has been renewed for a 19th and 20th season

BLUE TEAM

Adam Pawlak
HOMETOWN: Milwaukee, WI
INSTAGRAM: adam_pawlak23

Cody Candelario
HOMETOWN: Sherman Oaks, CA
INSTAGRAM: @coops_deville

Declan Horgan
HOMETOWN: Washington, DC
INSTAGRAM: @declan76
TWITTER: @devilishdeclan

Drew Tingley
HOMETOWN: Millmont, PA
INSTAGRAM: @Chef_DrewAaron

Eliott Sanchez
HOMETOWN: Bayonne, NJ
INSTAGRAM: @ChefEliott
TWITTER: @ChefEliott

Josh Oakley
HOMETOWN: Denver, CO
INSTAGRAM: @ChefOakley

Kenneth McDuffie
HOMETOWN: Philadelphia, PA
INSTAGRAM: @youngandhungrycatering16
TWITTER: @phillieschosen

Marc Quinones
HOMETOWN: Albuquerque, NM
INSTAGRAM: @chefmq

Peter Martinez
HOMETOWN: Palisades Park, NJ
INSTAGRAM: @chefpeterxmartinez and @thedigitalfoodtruck
TWITTER: @chefpeterm and @Digitaltruck

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More News from GoldDerby

Loading