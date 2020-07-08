‘Hightown’ Emmy submissions: 24 entries include Monica Raymond, James Badge Dale and a recent Oscar groundbreaker

Starz premiered its new drama “Hightown” in May. It continued throughout June, but even though May 31 is the end of the Emmys eligibility period, the television academy allows for “hanging episodes” if a season concludes after that cutoff date. And since voting started on July 2, that means the series will be fresh in mind for voters who have watched the gritty drama. Scroll down to see the show’s 24 entries on the Emmy ballots ranging from Best Drama Series all the way down to Best Sound Mixing.

The series stars Monica Raymund as Jackie Quiñones, a National Marine Fisheries Service Agent who is also struggles with substance abuse. One night she stumbles upon the body of a murder victim who may be connected to a crime boss (Amaury Nolasco). The case is investigated by Det. Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) and state trooper Alan Saintille (Dohn Norwood). Raymund and Dale have been submitted for consideration as lead actors while Nolasco and Norwood are among the five performers entered in supporting categories.

“Hightown” is also betting big on its premiere episode, “Love You Like a Sister,” which is on the ballots for its writing, directing, costumes, hairstyling, non-prosthetic makeup, picture editing, sound editing and sound mixing. The director of that episode, Rachel Morrison, made news at the Oscars recently when her work on “Mudbound” (2017) made her the first woman ever nominated for Best Cinematography. That’s not the case at the Emmys, though, where Morrison was already nominated for photographing the documentary “What Happened, Miss Simone?” But this would be her first bid as a director.

Do you think “Hightown” will be an overdue breakthrough for the Starz network, which has had high profile dramas like “Boss,” “Outlander” and “American Gods” but hasn’t broken through in top series categories yet. Check out the show’s 24 submissions below.

Best Drama Series

Best Actress (Drama)

Monica Raymund

Best Actor (Drama)

James Badge Bale

Best Supporting Actress (Drama)

Riley Voelkel

Best Supporting Actor (Drama)

Atkins Estimond

Shane Harper

Amaury Nolasco

Dohn Norwood

Best Directing (Drama)

Eagle Egilsson, “The Best You’ll Feel All Day”

Rachel Morrison, “Love You Like a Sister”

Best Writing (Drama)

“The Best You’ll Feel All Day”

“Love You Like a Sister”

Best Casting (Drama)

Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, One Hour)

“The White Whale”

Best Costumes (Contemporary)

“Love You Like a Sister”

Best Hairstyling (Contemporary)

“Love You Like a Sister”

Best Main Title Design

Best Makeup (Contemporary/Non-Prosthetic)

“Love You Like a Sister”

Best Makeup (Prosthetic)

“Everybody’s Got a Cousin in Miami”

Best Music Composition (Series)

“Everybody’s Got a Cousin in Miami”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Drama)

“Love You Like a Sister”

Best Production Design (Narrative Contemporary, One Hour or More)

“The Best You’ll Feel All Day”

Best Sound Editing (One Hour Series)

“Love You Like a Sister”

Best Sound Mixing (One Hour Series)

“Love You Like a Sister”

