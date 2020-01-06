Hildur Guonadottir (‘Joker’) is the 1st woman to ever win a Golden Globe for original score

On Sunday night, Iceland native Hildur Gudnadottir became the first woman to ever win Golden Globe for her original score for “Joker.” Her lone nominated predecessor was Marilyn Bergman, who shared writing duties with husband Alan Bergman and Michel Legrand for the score for 1983’s “Yentl,” a musical based directed by and starring Barbra Streisand as a Jewish woman who lives and dresses as a man so she can study Talmudic Law.

Streisand would become the first woman to win a Best Director Golden Globe and her film took home a trophy for Best Musical/Comedy film. Meanwhile, the score would have wait until the Oscars to take home a trophy.

Hildur, 37, already has amassed quite a resume of film and TV work. She has contributed cello music to three of director Denis Villeneuve‘s films — 2013’s “Prisoners,” 2015’s “Sicario” and 2016’s “Arrival” — as well as for Alejandro G. Inarritu‘s 2015’s “The Revenant.”

She recently won a Primetime Emmy for her score for HBO’s miniseries “Chernobyl” and was honored for her “Joker” score at the Venice International Film Festival. Her “Joker” work is also nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award and her “Chernobyl” score is vying for a Grammy.

The musician/composer told Gold Derby’s Zach Laws in an exclusive interview that she worried initially that “Joker” was a superhero movie. But she soon realized it was far more ambitious about portraying the deranged Arthur Fleck’s mental instabilities and pain, calling it “a story about the emotional landscape and turbulence of someone who’s been grossly mistreated.” That encouraged her to explore the “inner journey of this character, figuring out his past and where he comes from.”

