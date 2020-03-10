‘Hillary’ reviews: She lost the presidential election, but can she win the Emmy race?

Politics are everywhere in 2020, especially on TV, where Hulu premiered its documentary series “Hillary” on March 6. Its subject, politician Hillary Rodham Clinton, didn’t win the 2016 presidential election, but this look into her life and career could win Emmys. So what do critics think of this portrait of a lady under fire?

As of this writing “Hillary” has a MetaCritic score of 76 based on 18 reviews counted thus far: 15 positive, 3 somewhat mixed, none outright negative. On Rotten Tomatoes, which categorizes reviews simply as positive or negative and not on MetaCritic’s nuanced sliding scale, it has a freshness rating of 76% based on 41 reviews, 10 of which are classified as negative. The RT critics’ consensus says, “‘Hillary’ faces the impossible task of consolidating a full life into four hours — still, it serves as an insightful, often powerful exploration of Hillary Clinton’s life and legacy.”

Directed by Nanette Burstein, who earned an Oscar nomination for “On the Ropes” (1999) and also helmed “The Kid Stays in the Picture” (2002), “Hillary” is “excellent” but “excruciating” as it tells the “motivating, painful and redemptive story” of the former First Lady turned US senator. It might make you want to “smash a window” if you’re frustrated by the outcome of her last presidential bid — and the years that have followed.

But is it a revealing take on its subject matter? Other critics say it’s an “admiring” doc, but we learn “little new information” about Clinton, who “remains guarded, defensive and practiced” in her interviews. It’s a “messy, compelling portrait … but it could have been so much more.” However, the reception for the series is predominantly positive, so in another presidential election year where the memories of Clinton’s run are still agonizingly fresh, the series could strike a nerve when Emmy voters pick their nonfiction contenders this summer.

What do you think of “Hillary”? Check out some of the reviews below, and join the discussion on all things TV with your fellow fans.

Karen Valby (Vanity Fair): “There are two reasons folks won’t watch the excellent, excruciating ‘Hillary,’ Hulu’s four part docuseries premiering Friday. Either they decided long ago that they hated Hillary Rodham Clinton, and wouldn’t want to have a beer with the woman — let alone give her their entire Friday night — or they fall on the other end of the spectrum … I wanted to smash a window after some scenes, and take a shower after others.”

Lorraine Ali (Los Angeles Times): “She lost the election, but Hillary Clinton returns the victor in Hulu’s four-part docuseries ‘Hillary’ … ‘Hillary’ doesn’t disguise itself as some sort of balanced expose, as if such a thing even exists. It sets out, and succeeds, in telling the motivating, painful and redemptive story of a polarizing figure who has generated backlash and excitement in equal measure.”

Inkoo Kang (Hollywood Reporter): “Anyone who cares enough about Hillary Clinton to watch this admiring documentary (set to stream on Hulu on March 6) in the midst of yet another election year will likely find little new information. As an interviewee, Clinton remains guarded, defensive and practiced — though viewers are offered slightly more context for those campaign-weakening faults.”

Caroline Framke (Variety): “Dissecting and portraying the truth of her life is a mammoth task — and one that ‘Hillary,’ despite its best and most ambitious intentions, struggles to pull off … As a whole, ‘Hillary’ is a fittingly messy, compelling portrait of an equally messy, compelling person with some moments that will no doubt provide even more fodder for the endless speculation about her private thoughts and motivations. But it could have been so much more.”

