Emmys flashback: 21 years after winning for ‘The Practice,’ Holland Taylor could earn bookend trophy for ‘Hollywood’ [WATCH]

“Overnight!” That’s what Holland Taylor infamously shouted 21 years ago when she won her first career Emmy Award for playing fan-favorite judge Roberta Kittleson on “The Practice.” (Watch the 1999 Emmy flashback video above.) Taylor’s victory as Best Drama Supporting Actress was a bit of a shocker that year, especially considering she was a recurring guest star on the ABC legal series competing against series regulars like Lara Flynn Boyle and Camryn Manheim from her own show as well as Kim Delaney (“NYPD Blue”) and Nancy Marchand (“The Sopranos”). Can Taylor now win a bookend trophy for her role as savvy casting director Ellen Kincaid on the Netflix limited series “Hollywood”?

At the Emmy podium, Taylor took a beat as she looked down at the crumpled paper in her hand. “I’m so glad I wrote something,” she declared before adding, “I’m so sorry I can’t see it. Oh well.” The crowd of A-listers got a real chuckle out of that one. Taylor’s co-star and on-screen boyfriend Michael Badalucco also won an Emmy that night for playing lawyer Jimmy Berluti, and “The Practice” won Best Drama Series for the second year in a row.

SEE2020 Emmy Best Comedy Series Predictions

After appearing in television for decades, this marked Taylor’s first-ever Emmy nomination and win. She received another bid for “The Practice” in 2000 in addition to a guest nom for “The Lot.” She then earned four non-consecutive Emmy nominations for her comedic turn in “Two and a Half Men” (2005, ’07, ’08, ’10) as the mother of Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer‘s characters.

“Thanks to the academy for this wonderful honor,” Taylor continued in her Emmy speech. “The real honor surely is the company I’m keeping tonight, especially the women in my category: Kim, Camryn, Lara Flynn and my beloved Nancy Marchand whose daughter I have played at least five times in New York. God bless you, you transcendent actress.” Marchand passed away a year later from complications related to lung cancer and emphysema.

SEE2020 Emmy Best Drama Series Predictions

“The Practice” was created by renowned producer David E. Kelley, who single-handedly has accounted for 33 Emmy wins for actors over the past three decades. Taylor thanked Kelley for creating Judge Kittleson, calling her “a woman who puts a flag on the moon for women over 40.” Besides Taylor and Badalucco, other winners from “The Practice” included James Spader (2004), William Shatner (2004), Sharon Stone (2004), Alfre Woodard (2003), Charles S. Dutton (2002), Michael Emerson (2001), Beah Richards (2000), James Whitmore (2000), Edward Herrmann (1999), John Larroquette (1998) and Manheim (1998).

“Hollywood” is Ryan Murphy‘s latest limited series to be in the Emmy discussion. The seven-episode program steams May 1 and stars David Corenswet, Jeremy Pope and Laura Harrier as young actors trying to make it in post-World War II Hollywood. Taylor, who’s competing at the 2020 Emmys as Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress, shares the screen with big names like Patti LuPone, Jim Parsons, Darren Criss, Joe Mantello and her old “The Practice” co-star Dylan McDermott.

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions