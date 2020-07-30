How did Apple TV+ do in its first year of Emmy contention?

Apple TV+ came out of the gate strong, reaping 18 Emmy nominations in its first year of eligibility, including eight for its marquee drama “The Morning Show.” The starry series the inner workings of morning talk show earned five acting bids: leads Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, supporting players Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass and guest star Martin Short, plus directing for Mimi Leder.

“The Morning Show” did not receive a Drama Series nomination despite odds being in its favor before nominations, but it’s hardly a bad morning for the series overall. Aniston won the SAG Award earlier this year and is the frontrunner for the Drama Actress Emmy. Carell and Crudup also earned SAG attention and could very well be considered favorites in Drama Actor and Drama Supporting Actor. Outside of acting and directing, “The Morning Show” was also nominated below the line for its main titles and production design.

SEE Full list of 2020 Emmy nominations

“Beastie Boys Story” was the other big player for Apple TV+ in its first year, earning noms in five categories, including Documentary or Nonfiction Special, writing, picture editing, sound editing and sound mixing.

“Defending Jacob” collecting two bids for its theme music and cinematography. Some were anticipating a nomination for star Chris Evans but he did not break into the competitive field of five in Limited Series Actor.

Other Apple TV+ programs that showed up in Emmy nominations were “Central Park” for Leslie Odom Jr.‘s voiceover performance, “The Elephant Queen” for Chiwetel Ejiofor‘s narration and “Home” for its musical score.

Among new streaming platforms, Apple TV+ was just edged out by Disney+, at 19 nominations. Quibi earned 10 bids. All things considered, a solid showing for shiny new streaming services, even if Netflix and HBO reign supreme with hundreds of nominations between them.

