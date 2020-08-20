Watch ‘Star Trek: Short Treks’ for free: Boldly go to CBS for the Emmy-nominated series for a limited time

“Star Trek: Short Treks” earned an Emmy nomination for Best Short Form Comedy or Drama Series, and now you can watch the six nominated episodes for free … but for a limited time only. The episodes will be available without a CBS All Access subscription until August 31, which also happens to be the last day of Emmy voting. You can find these episodes by visiting CBS.com, the CBS mobile app and YouTube.

“Short Treks” is a series of short films set in the “Star Trek” universe and running around 10 to 15 minutes each. Some are directly connected to “Trek” stories and characters while others go off on new and unexpected tangents. Season two of the short form series consists of six installments that kick off with “Q&A,” penned by Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Chabon, in which Spock (Ethan Peck) joins the crew of the Enterprise and gets stuck in a turbolift with Number One (Rebecca Romijn). Then “The Trouble with Edward” boldly goes in a comedic direction as a stubborn scientist (H. Jon Benjamin of “Bob’s Burgers” and “Archer” fame) genetically engineers tribbles.

“Ask Not” focuses on a Starfleet cadet (Amrit Kaur), who is forced to make an impossible choice when she’s tasked with guarding a most unlikely prisoner. Then come two animated installments. In “The Girl Who Made the Stars,” a young Michael Burnham, who will grow up to be the protagonist of “Star Trek: Discovery,” has trouble sleeping so her father tells her a comforting bedtime story that makes her feel safe in the dark. And in “Ephraim and Dot,” directed by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, a resilient tardigrade journeys through space for a safe place to lay her eggs.

The “Short Treks” season ended with the emotional episode “Children of Mars,” which follows two schoolgirls connected by a tragic event that sets the stage for season one of “Star Trek: Picard,” which itself earned five Emmy nominations this year. Are you excited to see these experimental “Trek” adventures? Or will you be watching them again if you’ve seen them already?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?