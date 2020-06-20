Here’s how to watch old episodes of ‘The Masked Singer,’ America’s ‘favorite guessing game’

Season 3 of “The Masked Singer” wrapped up last month with a history-making winner, but if you’re a relatively new fan of the wild and wacky reality TV series, how can you watch the old episodes online? Well, Fox is making things easier for viewers to catch up on every shocking reveal through the years by making “The Masked Singer” available on streaming platforms Fox Now, Hulu and Tubi. “For three seasons it’s been TV’s #1 show and America’s favorite guessing game,” proclaims the new teaser trailer (watch above). “If you’ve missed any of the amazing performances and epic reveals, you can watch any episode at anytime.”

This adaptation of the popular South Korean series premiered as an instant hit on January 2, 2019. Hosted by Nick Cannon, the program tasks a group of mystery celebrities with dressing up in extravagant costumes and singing in front of a studio audience and panel of judges: Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger. Each week the contestant who receives the lowest number of votes is unmasked in front of America, until only one remains as the winner of the coveted Golden Mask.

If you’re looking for a refresher on “The Masked Singer” reveals for all seasons, you’ve come to the right place. Tour our spoiler-filled photo gallery below to see every celebrity and costume through the years, and whether the judges guessed correctly.

The final three contestants in Season 1 were T-Pain as Monster (the winner), Donny Osmond as Peacock (the runner-up) and Gladys Knight as Bee (third place). The finalists for Season 2 were Wayne Brady as Fox (the winner), Chris Daughtry as Rottweiler (the runner-up) and Adrienne Bailon as Flamingo (third place). And the reigning vote-getters of Season 3 were Kandi Burruss as Night Angel (the winner), Jesse McCartney as Turtle (the runner-up) and Bow Wow as Frog (third place).

Do you have a favorite “The Masked Singer” celebrity contestant through the years? Be sure to sound off down in the comments section or join the discussion in our reality TV forums.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions