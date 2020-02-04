Is Howie Mandel right that Marcelito Pomoy has ‘best shot’ of winning ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’? [WATCH]

Marcelito Pomoy, a falsetto singer who won “Philippines Got Talent” Season 2, was one of the 40 acts to return for another shot at glory in the second cycle of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” Well, he’s on track to win yet another title as he just advanced to the finals thanks to the superfan voters. Marcelito performed “Con Te Partiro” during Monday’s semi-finals episode and effortlessly slipped between his high range and lower register.

Do you agree with judge Howie Mandel that Marcelito has the “best shot” of winning the reality TV show? Or is another act more likely to prevail, joining magician Shim Lim on the list of ultimate “Champions”? Watch the “AGT” performance video above and read the judges’ comments below.

Howie Mandel: “Okay, I gotta say that I believe that you have the best shot at winning this whole thing. I really do. You know, this is the semi-finals. You raised your game. The woman in you was just as good as she was the last time, but you as the man, you went up a notch. She tried to stay up with you, but she couldn’t.”

Alesha Dixon: “I can’t deal with Howie. Absolutely brilliant song choice. It really enabled you to shine. I just love everything about you, Marcelito, so good luck for tonight. It was a fabulous performance. Well done.”

Heidi Klum: “Marcelito, I’ve been waiting all day for you to come onto the stage. For me, you are my favorite. I mean, it just blows my mind.”

Simon Cowell: “Marcelito, there is no denying you have a very unique, incredible, special talent. So if you make the final, I think you’ve got to take a bigger risk because now, the surprise is now over. But I do believe that with a gift like you’ve got, you’ve got a massive career in front of you, I really, really do.”

In his “AGT” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the performance: “And for the final performance, Marcelito Pomoy took the stage once again as the dueling voice in one (he sings perfectly in both tenor and soprano). Tonight he went back and forth between the two voices multiple times and then finished with one of the biggest (and highest) extended notes ever. Needless to say he earned a standing ovation from the judges and had Howie stating that he probably has the best chance at winning the entire show. Simon cautioned him that the ‘surprise is now over’ in terms of his vocal talent and so next time he’ll have to take a bigger risk in order to wow.”

