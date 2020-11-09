Hugh Grant (‘The Undoing’) could win his first Golden Globe in 26 years

HBO’s “The Undoing” was originally scheduled to premiere in May, but it was delayed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the six-part limited series is launching on October 25, so while it missed the 2020 Emmys, it’s just in time for the 2021 Golden Globes. Can Hugh Grant win for his role in the mystery series? It would be his first victory in a quarter century.

Written by David E. Kelly (whose “Big Little Lies” won four Golden Globes) and directed by Susanne Bier (whose “The Night Manager” won three Golden Globes), the series follows a successful therapist (Nicole Kidman) and her oncologist husband (Grant), whose privileged New York City life is upended by a murder. It’s a dramatic turn from an actor who used to be known primarily for romantic comedies; his one and only Globe win was for his starring role in the 1994 film “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”

But he has been showing off his range in recent years, earning Globe and Emmy nominations for the limited series “A Very English Scandal” and earning Globe, SAG and BAFTA noms for the film “Florence Foster Jenkins” (he likely came close to an Oscar nom too). “He gets to show off considerable dramatic chops here,” according to Dave Nemetz (TVLine). And Kristen Baldwin (Entertainment Weekly) calls him a “treat to watch.”

As of this writing he ranks among the top five likely Globe nominees for Best TV Movie/Limited Actor, according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. The current odds-on favorite is Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much is True“), who just won an Emmy for his role as trouble twins. But that limited series didn’t have any other Emmy nominations, so it remains to be seen how much enthusiasm there is for it from the rest of the industry several months after it aired.

Premiering closer to the Globes may give “The Undoing” an advantage since the Globes often prefer the newest shows. Last year’s winner for Best TV Movie/Limited Actor, Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice“) also aired in the second half of the year, giving Globe voters the chance to be the first to anoint it. So will Grant get a bookend to his first Globe, or will he be undone by Ruffalo as our early odds indicate?

