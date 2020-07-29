Hula hooper Craig Reid makes most of virtual audition setting in ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Cuts [WATCH]

Filming of Season 15 of “America’s Got Talent” was already underway when the nation began locking down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the Judge Cuts round which normally brings acts back to the big stage for a second audition instead took place virtually for 10 acts that the judges couldn’t make a decision on. One of those acts was Craig Reid, a hula hooper from Scotland who turned the notch up to create a high value production for his “AGT” video submission. Watch his audition above.

Set to Lady Gaga‘s hit single “Stupid Love,” Craig smartly chose the Neon Boneyard at The Neon Museum Las Vegas as the locale of his audition. Together with the high energy song, the space provided his hula hoop act the appropriate context and atmosphere to make what is otherwise a childhood game something exciting and fresh for the judges. In fact, the excitement generated from the video is likely something he couldn’t have created as easily on the normal “AGT” stage. In that regard, the virtual audition was the perfect platform to see Craig’s talent.

In his critique, Howie Mandel mentioned that making your act “pop” is key to the Judge Cuts round and when Craig performed his final trick (what Howie called the “human slinky”) he thought he popped. Simon Cowell called it a “fantastic audition” and mentioned that Craig is a “natural performer.” Overall, you can tell by their reactions that the judges were really impressed with his ability to turn something that Heidi Klum says her kids to into an entertaining performance.

In this season’s Judge Cuts round only 10 acts were asked to perform again for their chance to make the live shows. Of those 10, the judges had spots for five of them to move on. Unfortunately, Craig’s impeccably produced virtual audition wasn’t enough to get him over this hurdle and so he was eliminated, but that doesn’t mean we can’t keep pressing play on his fun video.

