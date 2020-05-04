Emmys 2020 exclusive: Hulu categories for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ ‘Ramy’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for Hulu. For this season, the company has returning hits “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Elisabeth Moss), “Ramy” (Ramy Youssef) and “Shrill” (Aidy Bryant) as part of their 2020 campaign. Newcomers could include “The Great” (Elle Fanning), “High Fidelity” (Zoe Kravitz) and “Little Fires Everywhere” (Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon).

Below, the list of Hulu lead, supporting and guest submissions for their comedy, drama and limited series. More names might be added by the studio on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.

“ASK DR. RUTH”

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

“CASTLE ROCK”

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actress – Lizzy Caplan

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Barkhad Abdi, Tim Robbins, Paul Sparks

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Elsie Fisher, Yusra Warsama

CULTURE SHOCK

TV Movie

DOLLFACE

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Kat Dennings

Comedy Supporting Actress – Beth Grant, Shay Mitchell, Esther Povitsky, Brenda Song

Comedy Guest Actor – Macaulay Culkin

Comedy Guest Actress – Margot Robbie

FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – Nikesh Patel

Movie/Limited Actress – Nathalie Emmanuel, Rebecca Rittenhouse

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Zoe Boyle, Sophia La Porta

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Guz Khan, Harish Patel, Brandon Mychal Smith

FUTURE MAN

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Josh Hutcherson

Comedy Supporting Actor – Seth Rogen, Derek Wilson

Comedy Supporting Actress – Eliza Coupe

Comedy Guest Actor – Fajer Kaisi

Comedy Guest Actress – Laura Baranik

THE GREAT

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Elle Fanning

Comedy Supporting Actor – Sebastian De Souza, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Ghabdamosi, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge, Nicholas Hoult, Gwilym Lee

Comedy Supporting Actress – Belinda Bromilow, Phoebe Fox, Charity Wakefield

Comedy Guest Actor – Jamie Demetriou, Freddie Fox

THE HANDMAID’S TALE

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Elisabeth Moss

Drama Supporting Actor – Joseph Fiennes, Bradley Whitford

Drama Supporting Actress – Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski, Samara Wiley

Drama Guest Actor – O-T Fagbenle, Christopher Meloni, Max Minghella

Drama Guest Actress – Alexis Bledel, Clea Duvall, Julie Dretzin, Cherry Jones

HIGH FIDELITY

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Zoe Kravitz

Comedy Supporting Actor – Kingsley Ben-Adir, David Holmes, Jake Lacy

Comedy Supporting Actress – Da’Vine Joy Randolph

HILLARY

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actress – Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Jordan Elsass, Joshua Jackson, Gavin Lewis

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Tiffany Boone, Rosemarie DeWitt, Huang Lu, Jade Pettyjohn, Megan Stott, AnnaSophia Robb, Lexi Underwood

NORMAL PEOPLE

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – Paul Mescal

Movie/Limited Actress – Daisy Edgar-Jones

RAMY

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Ramy Youssef

Comedy Supporting Actor – Mahershala Ali, Laith Nakli

Comedy Supporting Actress – Hiam Abbass, May Calamawy

Comedy Guest Actor – Steve Way

REPRISAL

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Abigail Spencer

Drama Supporting Actor – Mena Massoud, Rodrigo Santoro, Rhys Wakefield

SHRILL

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Aidy Bryant

Comedy Supporting Actor – Luka Jones, John Cameron Mitchell

Comedy Supporting Actress – Lolly Adefope, Patti Harrison

Comedy Guest Actress – Vanessa Bayer, lleana Douglas

SOLAR OPPOSITES

Animated Program

VERONICA MARS

Drama Series

WU TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA

Drama Series

Drama Supporting Actor – David “Dave East” Brewster, Marcus Callender, Julian Elijah Martinez, Shameik Moore, Ashton Sanders, Siddiq Saunderson

Drama Supporting Actress- Erika Alexander, Zolee Griggs

