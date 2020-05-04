Emmys 2020 exclusive: Hulu categories for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ ‘Ramy’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for Hulu. For this season, the company has returning hits “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Elisabeth Moss), “Ramy” (Ramy Youssef) and “Shrill” (Aidy Bryant) as part of their 2020 campaign. Newcomers could include “The Great” (Elle Fanning), “High Fidelity” (Zoe Kravitz) and “Little Fires Everywhere” (Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon).
Below, the list of Hulu lead, supporting and guest submissions for their comedy, drama and limited series. More names might be added by the studio on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.
“ASK DR. RUTH”
Documentary or Nonfiction Special
“CASTLE ROCK”
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actress – Lizzy Caplan
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Barkhad Abdi, Tim Robbins, Paul Sparks
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Elsie Fisher, Yusra Warsama
CULTURE SHOCK
TV Movie
DOLLFACE
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress – Kat Dennings
Comedy Supporting Actress – Beth Grant, Shay Mitchell, Esther Povitsky, Brenda Song
Comedy Guest Actor – Macaulay Culkin
Comedy Guest Actress – Margot Robbie
FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actor – Nikesh Patel
Movie/Limited Actress – Nathalie Emmanuel, Rebecca Rittenhouse
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Zoe Boyle, Sophia La Porta
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Guz Khan, Harish Patel, Brandon Mychal Smith
FUTURE MAN
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Josh Hutcherson
Comedy Supporting Actor – Seth Rogen, Derek Wilson
Comedy Supporting Actress – Eliza Coupe
Comedy Guest Actor – Fajer Kaisi
Comedy Guest Actress – Laura Baranik
THE GREAT
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress – Elle Fanning
Comedy Supporting Actor – Sebastian De Souza, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Ghabdamosi, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge, Nicholas Hoult, Gwilym Lee
Comedy Supporting Actress – Belinda Bromilow, Phoebe Fox, Charity Wakefield
Comedy Guest Actor – Jamie Demetriou, Freddie Fox
THE HANDMAID’S TALE
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Elisabeth Moss
Drama Supporting Actor – Joseph Fiennes, Bradley Whitford
Drama Supporting Actress – Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski, Samara Wiley
Drama Guest Actor – O-T Fagbenle, Christopher Meloni, Max Minghella
Drama Guest Actress – Alexis Bledel, Clea Duvall, Julie Dretzin, Cherry Jones
HIGH FIDELITY
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress – Zoe Kravitz
Comedy Supporting Actor – Kingsley Ben-Adir, David Holmes, Jake Lacy
Comedy Supporting Actress – Da’Vine Joy Randolph
HILLARY
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actress – Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Jordan Elsass, Joshua Jackson, Gavin Lewis
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Tiffany Boone, Rosemarie DeWitt, Huang Lu, Jade Pettyjohn, Megan Stott, AnnaSophia Robb, Lexi Underwood
NORMAL PEOPLE
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actor – Paul Mescal
Movie/Limited Actress – Daisy Edgar-Jones
RAMY
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Ramy Youssef
Comedy Supporting Actor – Mahershala Ali, Laith Nakli
Comedy Supporting Actress – Hiam Abbass, May Calamawy
Comedy Guest Actor – Steve Way
REPRISAL
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Abigail Spencer
Drama Supporting Actor – Mena Massoud, Rodrigo Santoro, Rhys Wakefield
SHRILL
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress – Aidy Bryant
Comedy Supporting Actor – Luka Jones, John Cameron Mitchell
Comedy Supporting Actress – Lolly Adefope, Patti Harrison
Comedy Guest Actress – Vanessa Bayer, lleana Douglas
SOLAR OPPOSITES
Animated Program
VERONICA MARS
Drama Series
WU TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA
Drama Series
Drama Supporting Actor – David “Dave East” Brewster, Marcus Callender, Julian Elijah Martinez, Shameik Moore, Ashton Sanders, Siddiq Saunderson
Drama Supporting Actress- Erika Alexander, Zolee Griggs
PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28
Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.
SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions