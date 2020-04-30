Hunter Hayes (‘The Masked Singer’ Astronaut) unmasked interview: ‘This allowed me to try a lot of things I was scared of’

“It was out of this world,” joked country star Hunter Hayes when he was revealed to be the Astronaut on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer.” The 28-year old singer lost the Battle of the Sixes but was all smiles when talking to host Nick Cannon in his unmasked interview. “It’s been an unbelievable experience. It was a great chance for me to sort of hit a reset button,” he revealed. Watch Hayes’ performance of “Story of My Life” by One Direction above.

Nicole Scherzinger was the only panelist who knew it was Hayes hiding inside the Astronaut costume. Jenny McCarthy thought it was Tony-winner Ben Platt, Ken Jeong guessed actor Skylar Astin, while Robin Thicke and guest panelist Gordon Ramsay both named former child star Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

Throughout his run on “The Masked Singer,” many clues were shared to hint at the Astronaut’s true identity. The Orion constellation was a clue to Hayes’ name, because Orion is a Hunter. The bridge was a clue to Hayes’ hometown of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. The mention of Astronaut getting help from the mob was a clue to “Godfather” star, Robert Duvall, who gave Hayes his first guitar.

Hayes is a platinum-selling country star who released his self-titled debut album in 2011. His single “Wanted” sold over 3.5 million copies and made Hayes the youngest male act to top the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Besides singing, Hayes is also an accomplished songwriter with the ability to play over 30 musical instruments. He has been nominated for five Grammy Awards including Best New Artist and won the CMA Award for New Artist of the Year in 2012.

“This allowed me to try a bunch of things that I was scared of,” Hayes admitted. “I’ve never danced properly before. I’ve never worked on choreo. Trying new songs and trying new things with my voice has been incredible.” Next week the final five contestants will compete in the quarterfinals of “The Masked Singer.” Will Frog, Kitty, Night Angel, Rhino or Turtle be eliminated next?

