Which ‘I Know This Much is True’ actress will the Emmys nominate?

The trailers for upcoming HBO miniseries “I Know This Much is True” advertise, “Academy Award nominee Mark Ruffalo, Academy Award winner Melissa Leo, Emmy winner Rosie O’Donnell, Emmy winner Archie Panjabi, with Academy Award nominee Juliette Lewis and Emmy winner Kathryn Hahn.” With such a deep bench and Ruffalo the Best Movie/Limited Actor front-runner for his dual role as twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, “I Know This Much is True” is a formidable contender for a Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress nomination, but for which star?

Honorable mention: Juliette Lewis as Nedra Frank

Nedra is a scholar whom Dominic hires to translate an Italian manuscript for an autobiography by his late grandfather. Anyone who tunes into the premiere might want to nominate Lewis, who is unhinged and unpredictable in an uncomfortable nine-minute scene when she shows up unexpectedly at Dominic’s door one night. It is a showboat performance unmatched in its theatricality by her female co-stars. Unfortunately, Nedra only appears otherwise for a cameo at the end of the fourth episode. She is ineligible for Emmy consideration as such, given that her screen time is less than five percent of the miniseries’ total running time. Lewis has one prior Emmy nomination, in this category from 2003 for HBO’s “Hysterical Blindness.”

Honorable mention: Imogen Poots as Joy Hanks

Readers of the 1998 novel of the same name by Wally Lamb might expect meaty material for Poots as Dominick’s pregnant girlfriend, particularly toward the end of the story, but Joy’s arc represents the greatest deviation from the source material. Joy does not figure into the ending of the miniseries, not even appearing in the last two episodes. Her relationship with Dominick is also less complicated than in the novel, limiting her role, albeit she still cries and yells on multiple occasions. Also absent from the premiere, Poots does not have enough screen time to qualify to contend for her first major American nomination.

Melissa Leo as Connie Birdsey

Despite being second in the credits, Leo might be another honorable mention, given that she also does not have enough screen time to qualify. However, she is close enough that the academy might employ some creative clocking to allow her inclusion on the ballot, like they did last year in this category with “When They See Us” nominee Marsha Stephanie Blake. As Connie is already dead when the main narrative of “I Know This Much is True” begins, Leo appears as the twins’ mother exclusively in flashbacks, which are fleeting and sporadic. Leo won both an Oscar and an Emmy in the last decade and has been nominated in this category for 2012’s “Mildred Pierce” and 2016’s “All the Way,” both also from HBO.

Kathryn Hahn as Dessa Constantine

As Dominick’s ex-wife, Hahn is the only actress to appear in all six episodes. Flashbacks explore her grief in starting a family and the breakdown of her marriage. Dessa has made some peace with Dominick’s betrayal by the series’ present of 1991, allowing for Hahn to play a range of emotions across the series. Unlike other miniseries this season such as “Mrs. America” and “Watchmen” that shift perspective however, Dessa only exists as a supporting character in Dominick’s story and she is portrayed variably by younger actress Aisling Franciosi in more distant flashbacks. Hahn has one prior nomination from 2017 for Best Comedy Supporting Actress in “Transparent,” which co-starred Rob Huebel, who also appears in every episode of this. Hahn contends this year in Best Movie/Limited Actress for HBO’s “Mrs. Fletcher.”

Rosie O’Donnell as Lisa Sheffer

O’Donnell debuts in the second episode as Thomas’s social worker. With Sheffer’s no-nonsense frankness consistent across the series, O’Donnell plays the material with little range, but the serious performance overall is against type for O’Donnell and the role itself goes from icy to empathetic as Sheffer comes to know the twins. O’Donnell won a Primetime Emmy in 1999 with the Tonys for Best Live Variety Special in the middle of 11 Daytime Emmys for “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.”

Archie Panjabi as Rubina Patel

Patel debuts in the second episode as the twins’ therapist, seldom appearing outside of sessions with Dominick in her office, making her less a layered character than a sounding board as Dominick voices how he has been wrestling with his hardships, identity and past. Panjabi won Best Drama Supporting Actress for “The Good Wife” in 2010 on the first of three consecutive nominations. She recurs concurrently on the HBO’s “Run,” which is favored for a Best Comedy Series nomination.

