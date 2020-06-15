‘I Know This Much Is True’ forum reactions: Mark Ruffalo gives ‘the performance of his career’ … he’s ‘winning’ the Emmy

Gold Derby readers can’t stop talking about Mark Ruffalo‘s role(s) on HBO’s dark limited series “I Know This Much Is True,” which concluded Sunday night. The popular “Avengers” actor cuts his teeth portraying twin brothers Dominick Birdsey and Thomas Birdsey, a paranoid schizophrenic, in Wally Lamb‘s 1998 novel of the same name. “Emmy voters, Mark Ruffalo is giving the performance of his career here,” writes our forum poster Atypical. Another reader, DvirBA, proclaims, “Mark Ruffalo is winning this right? This show is brilliant.” What do YOU think, Derbyites? Give us your Emmy predictions right now.

It wouldn’t be the first time somebody won an industry award for playing multiple roles — after all, voters rightly see this concept as two performances for the price of one. A recent example is Tatiana Maslany, who took home an Emmy for playing a collection of clones on “Orphan Black” in 2016. Then there’s Ewan McGregor, who claimed a Golden Globe for portraying twins on the third season of “Fargo” in 2017. Ruffalo’s roles in “I Know This Much Is True” are much like McGregror’s in that one brother was essentially the caretaker of the other, more emotionally damaged sibling.

As of this writing, Ruffalo is the Emmy predictions leader for Best Limited Series/Movie Actor, according to Gold Derby Experts’ odds. A whopping 18 of these savvy pundits (out of 24) have the actor in their #1 positions to win: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Eric Deggans (NPR), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Chris Harnick (E!), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Ed Martin (Media Village), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Robert Rorke (unaffiliated), Kaitlin Thomas (TVGuide.com), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Ben Travers (Indiewire), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone), Ken Tucker (Yahoo) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

Ruffalo previously earned two Emmy nominations for producing and starring in HBO’s telefilm “The Normal Heart” (2014). He also has three Best Supporting Actor Oscar bids under his belt for “Spotlight” (2015), “Foxcatcher” (2014) and “The Kids Are All Right” (2010).

According to our Experts, Ruffalo’s biggest competition in Best Limited Series/Movie Actor comes from the likes of Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”), Aaron Paul (“El Camino”), Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”), Jeremy Irons (“Watchmen”), Andre Holland (“The Eddy”) and Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”).

Here’s a roundup of even more “I Know This Much Is True” fan reactions from Gold Derby’s always bustling TV forums:

Juanald02: “I have greatly enjoyed this series so far, and agree that this is career best work for Mark Ruffalo.”

Jays: “Ruffalo is brilliant in both roles. I commend his commitment physically as it seems he gained weight to play Thomas.”

Royal Night: “I wish supporting actress wasn’t so crowded because Rosie O’Donnell deserves to be nominated!”

TheCineMike: “I agree. O’Donnell surprised me on the show. She would be deserving of a nomination.”

