Ian Flanigan (Team Blake) advances to ‘The Voice’ finale: What’s his best performance so far? [POLL]

That sound you hear are millions of Ian Flanigan‘s fans celebrating the fact that he just made it into the Season 19 finale of “The Voice.” It was a tough road as Ian had to sing for the instant save, but the live social media users pulled through in the end. This Saugerties, New York native and member of the Top 5 represents Team Blake Shelton alongside Jim Ranger in next week’s two-night finale, scheduled for Monday, December 14 (performance show) and Tuesday, December 15 (results show). If Ian wins, he’d be Blake’s eighth champion on his 19th season as a coach. What’s been your favorite Ian Flanigan performance so far on “The Voice”? Vote in our poll below.

Ian’s voice is instantly recognizable for its low register and classic country twang. He surprisingly was a one-chair turn in the blind auditions with his cover of “Colder Weather.” Ian then performed “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” in the battles and “Beautiful Crazy” in the knockouts. In the first live show he took on “Make You Feel My Love” and was America’s choice to advance to the semi-finals. Based on a suggestion from Kelly Clarkson, he performed “Angel” in the Top 9 and earning unanimous praise.

Here’s his NBC bio: “Ian Flanigan grew up playing music and was writing songs by age 11. Being a songwriter has always been his dream, and after high school he traveled around playing in bands and performing where he could. After years of gigging, Ian had fallen into an unhealthy lifestyle. He made the decision to put himself through rehab and has now been sober for four years. After getting sober he met his life partner, Ayla, and her daughter, Kamea. They created their own production company and now tour full-time from their motorhome. Being a traveling musician and a dad is hard work, but Ian is grateful that his family supports him and enjoys coming along for the ride.”

The Final 5 artists on “The Voice” Season 19 are Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger of Team Blake, John Holiday of Team John Legend, Carter Rubin of Team Gwen Stefani and Desz of Team Kelly Clarkson. Who will ultimately win?

