Publicists Guild Award nominees: ‘Joker,’ ‘Irishman’ … and me

Oh, the irony! I’ve been covering Hollywood industry awards as a journalist for 30 years and now I’m nominated for the Press Award bestowed by Hollywood’s leading PR guild: ICG Publicists. It’s so gracious of them – thank you, huzzahs to all – but now I’ll get a toxic dose of what I report on all the time: nominee jitters.
Uh-oh: do my Hollywood industry peers really, really like me? Should I campaign aggressively? Rent out billboards on Sunset Boulevard? What should wear on Feb. 7 when the winner is revealed at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the same room where the Golden Globes are doled out?
Lucky for me, I know the drill. I’ve been nominated, and lost, twice in the past. Only 16 more defeats and I’ll be the Susan Lucci of the Publicists’ Award! So, please, save me: spread the word across town — Vote for Tom! Vote for Tom!
Meantime, here are the other nominees:
PRESS AWARD
Clark Collis – Entertainment Weekly
Tom O’Neil – Gold Derby
Andy Reyes – Entertainment Tonight
Amanda Salas – Fox 11
Adam Weissler – Extra TV
PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD
Rachel Aberly – 42 West
Michelle Alt – Paramount Pictures
Kira Feola – Walt Disney Studios
Alex Kang – Walt Disney Studios
Carol McConnaughey – Unit Publicist
LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY
Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist
Stephen Huvane – Slate PR
Maureen O’Malley – Warner Bros.
Peter J. Silbermann – Unit Publicist
David Waldman – Paramount Pictures
INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD
Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere/HFPA (Mexico)
Nelson Aspen – Sunrise (Australia)
Janet Nepales – Manila Bulletin/HFPA (Philippines)
Gill Pringle – FilmInk.com (UK)
Adam Tanswell – Freelance/HFPA (UK)
MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURE PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN -THE LOCAL 600 PUBLICISTS THAT WORKED ON:
“Avengers: Endgame” – Marvel Studios
“The Irishman” – Netflix
“Joker” – Warner Bros. Pictures
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – Columbia Pictures
“Rocketman” – Paramount Pictures
“Us” – Universal Pictures
MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN – THE LOCAL 600 PUBLICISTS THAT WORKED ON:
“Catch-22” – Casey Spiegel, Paramount Television (streams on Hulu)
“Fosse/Verdon” – Nicole Crawford, Fox 21 Television (airs on FX)
“The Mandalorian: Season 1” – the Local 600 union publicists of Disney + (streams on Disney +)
“Pose: Season 2” – Yong Kim, Fox 21 Television (airs on FX)
“Sranger Things: Season 3” – Denise Godoy Gregarek, Unit Publicist (streams on Netflix)
“When They See Us” – Jackie Bazan, Unit Publicist (streams on Netflix)
EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURES
Matt Kennedy
Justin Lubin
Daniel McFadden
Hopper Stone
Niko Tavernise
EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD FOR TELEVISION
Beth Dubber
Justin Lubin
Nicole Rivelli
JoJo Whilden
Nicole Wilder
The ICG Publicists Awards will honor Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed Marvel Studios’ critically acclaimed Avengers: Endgame, with the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award. Ava DuVernay (“When They See Us”) will receive the Television Showman of the Year Award. Don Mischer will get the Lifetime Achievement Award. Awards chair this year is Tim Menke with Sheryl Main serving as co-chair.