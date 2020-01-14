Publicists Guild Award nominees: ‘Joker,’ ‘Irishman’ … and me

Oh, the irony! I’ve been covering Hollywood industry awards as a journalist for 30 years and now I’m nominated for the Press Award bestowed by Hollywood’s leading PR guild: ICG Publicists. It’s so gracious of them – thank you, huzzahs to all – but now I’ll get a toxic dose of what I report on all the time: nominee jitters.

Uh-oh: do my Hollywood industry peers really, really like me? Should I campaign aggressively? Rent out billboards on Sunset Boulevard? What should wear on Feb. 7 when the winner is revealed at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the same room where the Golden Globes are doled out?

Lucky for me, I know the drill. I’ve been nominated, and lost, twice in the past. Only 16 more defeats and I’ll be the Susan Lucci of the Publicists’ Award! So, please, save me: spread the word across town — Vote for Tom! Vote for Tom!

Meantime, here are the other nominees:

PRESS AWARD

Clark Collis – Entertainment Weekly

Tom O’Neil – Gold Derby

Andy Reyes – Entertainment Tonight

Amanda Salas – Fox 11

Adam Weissler – Extra TV

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Rachel Aberly – 42 West

Michelle Alt – Paramount Pictures

Kira Feola – Walt Disney Studios

Alex Kang – Walt Disney Studios

Carol McConnaughey – Unit Publicist

LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY

Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist

Stephen Huvane – Slate PR

Maureen O’Malley – Warner Bros.

Peter J. Silbermann – Unit Publicist

David Waldman – Paramount Pictures

INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD

Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere/HFPA (Mexico)

Nelson Aspen – Sunrise (Australia)

Janet Nepales – Manila Bulletin/HFPA (Philippines)

Gill Pringle – FilmInk.com (UK)

Adam Tanswell – Freelance/HFPA (UK)

MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURE PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN -THE LOCAL 600 PUBLICISTS THAT WORKED ON:

“Avengers: Endgame” – Marvel Studios

“The Irishman” – Netflix

“Joker” – Warner Bros. Pictures

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – Columbia Pictures

“Rocketman” – Paramount Pictures

“Us” – Universal Pictures

MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN – THE LOCAL 600 PUBLICISTS THAT WORKED ON:

“Catch-22” – Casey Spiegel, Paramount Television (streams on Hulu)

“Fosse/Verdon” – Nicole Crawford, Fox 21 Television (airs on FX)

“The Mandalorian: Season 1” – the Local 600 union publicists of Disney + (streams on Disney +)

“Pose: Season 2” – Yong Kim, Fox 21 Television (airs on FX)

“Sranger Things: Season 3” – Denise Godoy Gregarek, Unit Publicist (streams on Netflix)

“When They See Us” – Jackie Bazan, Unit Publicist (streams on Netflix)

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURES

Matt Kennedy

Justin Lubin

Daniel McFadden

Hopper Stone

Niko Tavernise

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD FOR TELEVISION

Beth Dubber

Justin Lubin

Nicole Rivelli

JoJo Whilden

Nicole Wilder

The ICG Publicists Awards will honor Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed Marvel Studios’ critically acclaimed Avengers: Endgame, with the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award. Ava DuVernay (“When They See Us”) will receive the Television Showman of the Year Award. Don Mischer will get the Lifetime Achievement Award. Awards chair this year is Tim Menke with Sheryl Main serving as co-chair.