‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: September 2 episode will include Week 4 Power of Veto competition and ceremony results

Wednesday episode of “Big Brother” will include recaps of both Saturday’s Power of Veto competition and Monday’s POV ceremony results. At the end of last Thursday’s live show, we saw the start of the fight to be Week 4 Head of Household. In “Carnival Quick Shot,” each houseguest had to roll three balls up a ramp and into the holes at the top. Enzo Palumbo logged the fastest time and won the right to be HOH. He had made it to third place on season 12 and a decade later is proving he still has what it takes to succeed in the “Big Brother” house.

He decided to target Kaysar Ridha for eviction and nominated Kevin Campbell alongside him as the pawn. All three faced off in the POV competition on Saturday. Joining them in the fight for the Power of Veto were Kevin’s choice David Alexander, last week’s HOH Tyler Crispen, and Bayleigh Dayton. Kevin surprised even himself with his win.

If Kaysar had won, Enzo planned to backdoor Ian Terry. But with Kevin taking himself out of the firing line, renomination was Christmas Abbott. She volunteered to sit on the chopping block next to her pal Kaysar. Who do you think will be evicted on September 3. Vote in our poll below and then sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

