‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: September 9 episode will include Week 5 Power of Veto competition and jaw-dropping ceremony results

Wednesday episode of “Big Brother” will include recaps of both Saturday’s Power of Veto competition and Monday’s POV ceremony results. At the end of last Thursday’s live show, we saw Christmas Abbott win the Week 5 Head of Household. We’ve been glued to the live feeds ever since and have all the “Big Brother” 22 spoilers, including everything you’ll see on episode 15 on September 9.

Christmas made it to third place on season 19 and three years later is proving she still has what it takes to succeed in the “Big Brother” house. She decided to target Bayleigh Dayton for eviction and nominated Da’Vonne Rogers alongside her as the pawn. All three faced off in the POV competition on Saturday. Joining them in the fight for the Power of Veto were Christmas’ rival, Dani Briones, as well as Nicole Franzel and Ian Terry.

In a heartbreaking fight to the finish, Da’Vonne was edged out by Christmas. And with the HOH claiming victory, you’d have thought that the Power of Veto ceremony would have been a formality. And it would have been but for a shocker that happened Sunday: Tyler Crispen confessed to Bay and Day that he had been less than fair to them during the first month of the competition and he wanted to make amends.

To that end, Tyler appealed to Christmas to use her POV and name him as the renomination. She was thrown by his suggestion to leave the game, and their alliance, behind and she asked him to think overnight about the consequences of his move. When Tyler came back to her on Monday, Christmas was able to convince him to stay in the house for at least one more week.

This meant that at Monday’s POV ceremony, Christmas confirmed that the nominations were to stay the same. Who do you think will be evicted on September 10 – Bayleigh or Da’Vonne? Vote in our poll below and then sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

