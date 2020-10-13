Which ignored male artist deserves 2021 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? [New Poll]

The Notorious B.I.G. is the only solo male artist being inducted into the delayed Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony next month. In fact, he is the only solo male to be chosen for the past three induction ceremonies. This astounding fact follows several years of voters catching up on such artists as Neil Diamond (2011), Donovan (2012), Randy Newman (2013), Peter Gabriel (2014), Cat Stevens (2014), Lou Reed (2015), Bill Withers (2015), Steve Miller (2016), Nile Rodgers (2017) and Tupac Shakur (2017) with none for 2018 and 2019.

It’s not for a lack of choices, however. Our new poll below offers 12 male artists who have been ignored for years despite being eligible for induction. Vote for the one man you feel most deserves to be selected for the 2021 ceremony.

We also recently offered very popular polls about which rock group you wanted next (won by The Go-Go’s) and which female artist you would choose (won by Melissa Etheridge).

Here are descriptions of the dozen men in our poll:

BRYAN ADAMS

Eligible since 2004. Top songs include “Cuts Like a Knife,” “Heaven,” “Run to You,” “Summer of ’69.”Nominated for 15 Grammy Awards with one win.

JIMMY BUFFETT

Eligible since 1995. Top songs include “Changes in Latitudes,” “Come Monday,” “Margaritaville,” “Volcano.” Nominated for two Grammy Awards with no wins.

JOE COCKER

Eligible since 1994. Top songs include “Feeling Alright,” “The Letter,” “Up Where We Belong,” “With a Little Help from My Friends.” Nominated for seven Grammy Awards with one win.

PHIL COLLINS

Eligible since 2006 (inducted with Genesis in 2010). Top songs include “Against All Odds,” “In the Air Tonight,” “Sussudio,” “Take Me Home.” Nominated for 24 Grammy Awards with seven wins.

PETER FRAMPTON

Eligible since 1997. Top songs include “Baby I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” “I’m in You,” “Show Me the Way.” Nominated for five Grammy Awards with one win.

BILLY IDOL

Eligible since 2006. Top songs include “Dancing with Myself,” “Eyes Without a Face,” “Mony Mony,” “White Wedding.” Nominated for three Grammy Awards with no wins.

LENNY KRAVITZ

Eligible since 2014. Top songs include “Again,” “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” “Fly Away,” “Let Love Rule.” Nominated for nine Grammy Awards with four wins.

GEORGE MICHAEL

Eligible since 2012. Top songs include “Careless Whisper,” “Faith,” “Father Figure,” “Freedom.” Nominated for eight Grammy Awards with two wins.

JOHN PRINE

Eligible since 1996. Top songs include “Angel from Montgomery,” “Paradise,” “Sam Stone,” “That’s the Way That the World Goes ‘Round.” Nominated for 11 Grammy Awards with two wins.

LIONEL RICHIE

Eligible since 2006. Top songs include “All Night Long,” “Endless Love,” “Hello,” “Say You, Say Me.” Nominated for eight Grammy Awards (during his solo career) with two wins.

TODD RUNDGREN

Eligible since 1995. Top songs include “Bang the Drum All Day,” “Can We Still Be Friends,” “Hello It’s Me,” “I Saw the Light.” Nominated for no Grammy Awards.

WARREN ZEVON

Eligible since 1994. Top songs include “Hasten Down the Wind,” “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead,” “Lawyers, Guns and Money,” “Werewolves of London.” Nominated for five Grammy Awards with two wins.