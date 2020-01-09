Just kidding, FX’s ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ won’t premiere in September after all

You’ll have to wait a little longer for “Impeachment: American Crime Story.” The third installment of the FX anthology series, about the Monica Lewinsky-President Bill Clinton scandal, won’t premiere in September as originally announced.

The series was set to bow on Sept. 27, but at Thursday’s Television Critics Association winter press tour, FX Chairman John Landgraf explained that Ryan Murphy‘s packed schedule will force the date to be pushed. The prolific producer, who is currently filming a movie, “The Prom,” starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, won’t be available to start production on “Impeachment” until March 21 (it was previously set to start filming in February). Landgraf estimates that that production will conclude in October.

“We won’t be physically done actually shooting the episodes until October. I think we initially announced that we will air in September and I don’t think that’s reasonable since we won’t finish production until October,” Landgraf told reporters. “It’s TBD at this point. I don’t think it’ll make [the Sept. 27 date] by this point.”

SEE Season 3 of ‘American Crime Story’ will tackle Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, but you’ll have to wait a long time for it

“Impeachment” stars Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones and Clive Owen as Clinton.

When the project and its original premiere date was announced last summer, FX immediately received backlash for scheduling the series so close to the presidential election. At the time, Landgraf defended the decision and denounced people’s the tendency to judge things, especially art, without having seen it or having any immediate knowledge of it.

On Thursday, the exec said the backlash had nothing to do with the show’s delay. “The factor determining that was Ryan’s ability because he put this feature film in,” he said.

Though Landgraf didn’t offer a possible new premiere date for “Impeachment,” an early 2021 date is probable and would be in line with the franchise’s previous installments. The first two seasons of “American Crime Story,” “The People v. O.J. Simpson” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” bowed in February 2016 and January 2017, respectively. They each won the Best Limited Series Emmy in 2016 and 2018, making it the only franchise with multiple wins in the category.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions