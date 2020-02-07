In Memoriam segment for 2020 Oscars ceremony certain to feature Kirk Douglas, Peter Fonda, Doris Day, John Singleton and who else?

One of the most significant additions to the Academy Awards ceremony around 30 years ago has been the In Memoriam segment. Producers find the perfect blend of music (possibly Billie Eilish or Janelle Monae, who have both been announced for TBA performances), photos and clips for the short annual presentation.

Which of the past Oscar winners and nominees from many different branches will be featured this Sunday, February 9, on the Oscars 2020 ceremony for ABC? Some of the most likely to be included will be acting nominees Danny Aiello, Diahann Carroll, Doris Day, Kirk Douglas, Peter Fonda, Robert Forster, Sylvia Miles, Michael J. Pollard and Rip Torn. How about major creatives such as Stanley Donen, Robert Evans, Buck Henry, Andre Previn and John Singleton?

Visit our own Gold Derby memoriam gallery for the year of 2019 and the just launched gallery for 2020.

Over 100 people in the film industry, many of them academy members, have passed away in the past 12 months. Not all can fit in the short allotted time available so which of the following 50+ names will also be featured in the televised tribute?

Danny Aiello (actor)

Jim Alexander (sound)

Bibi Andersson (actor)

Rene Auberjonois (actor)

Ben Barenholtz (executive)

Rudy Behlmer (historian)

Frank Biondi, Jr. (executive)

Zev Braun (producer)

Kobe Bryant (producer)

Diahann Carroll (actor)

Seymour Cassel (actor)

Larry Cohen (writer)

Tim Conway (actor)

John Corso (production designer)

Valentina Cortese (actor)

William J. Creber (production designer)

Doris Day (actress)

Stanley Donen (director)

Kirk Douglas (actor/producer)

Billy Drago (actor)

Robert Evans (executive)

Peter Fonda (actor)

Robert Forster (actor)

Harriet Frank, Jr. (writer)

Samuel Gelfman (producer)

Leonard Goldberg (executive)

Steve Golin (executive/producer)

Rutger Hauer (actor)

David Hedison (actor)

Katherine Helmond (actor)

Buck Henry (writer/director/actor)

Norman Hollyn (composer)

Terry Jones (actor/writer)

Igo Kantor (composer)

Ann Lambert (costume designer)

Peter Larkin (production designer)

Paul LeBlanc (make-up artist)

Ron Leibman (actor)

Edward Lewis (producer)

Mildred Lewis (producer)

George Litto (executive)

Branko Lustig (producer)

Carol Lynley (actor)

Michael Lynne (executive)

Bill Macy (actor)

Barry Malkin (editor)

William Manger (sound)

Mardik Martin (writer)

Peter Mayhew (actor)

Mark Medoff (writer)

Sylvia Miles (actor)

Lawrence Paull (production designer)

D.A. Pennebaker (documentarian)

David Picker (executive/producer)

Suzan Pitt (animation)

Bernie Pollack (costume designer)

Michael J. Pollard (actor)

Andre Previn (composer)

Hal Prince (director)

Milton Quon (animator)

Sid Ramin (composer)

Terry Rawlings (editor)

Alvin Sargent (writer)

Sid Sheinberg (executive)

John Singleton (director/writer)

Bernard Slade (writer)

Dan Taylor (visual effects)

Carol Titelman (executive)

Rip Torn (actor)

Piero Tosi (costume designer)

Anna Udvardy (producer)

Zaza Urushadze (director)

Agnes Varda (documentarian)

Stephen Verona (director)

Joss Williams (visual effects)

Richard Williams (animator)

John Witherspoon (actor)

Morgan Woodward (actor)

Franco Zeffirelli (director)

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on February 9. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions