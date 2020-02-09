Independent Spirit Awards 2020: Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes) tops all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our Expert Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes) for a near perfect score of 92.31% when predicting the Independent Spirit Awards winners on Saturday. She is best among 18 Experts, journalists who cover the film and entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 2,900 people worldwide predicted these 2020 Indie Spirits champs in 13 categories on the beach of Santa Monica. Day got every category correct except for “The Farewell” for Best Picture. She did get all four acting victories of Renee Zellweger, Adam Sandler, Zhao Shuzhen and Willem Dafoe.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our other 17 Experts predicting, second place is a four-way at 84.62% for Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) and Claudia Puig (KPCC). Up next at 76.92% is a six-way tie for Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Susan King (Gold Derby), Jack Mathews (Gold Derby), Anne Thompson (Indiewire) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Following them at 69.23% are Edward Douglas (Weekend Warrior), Christopher Rosen (Decider), Keith Simanton (IMDB) and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone). Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) is next at 61.54% and then Erik Davis (Fandango) and Tim Gray (Variety) at 46.15% each.

