Independent Spirit Awards 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Nick White for a perfect score when predicting the Independent Spirit Awards winners on Saturday. He is actually tied with Dennis Holland at perfection but has the better point score total of 5,711 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Almost 2,900 people worldwide predicted these 2020 Indie Spirits champs in 13 categories on the beach of Santa Monica. Our top scorer got all of these categories correct, including the shocker of “The Farewell” for Best Picture and the four acting victories of Renee Zellweger, Adam Sandler, Zhao Shuzhen and Willem Dafoe.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Editors predicting, Matt Noble is in first place with 92.31% (only one incorrect pick). We then have a four-way tie at 84.62% for Marcus Dixon, Zach Laws, Tom O’Neil and Paul Sheehan. Tied at 76.92% are Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery, Susan Wloszczyna and myself. Riley Chow follows with 69.23% and then Rob Licuria with 61.54%. See Editors’ scores.

