Independent Spirit Awards live blog 2020: All the big winners as they happen [UPDATING LIVE]

The 35th Independent Spirit Awards aired live coast-to-coast Saturday, February 8 on IFC, aka the day before the Oscars. If you missed the ceremony on TV, worry not — Gold Derby has you covered with our informative play-by-play. Below, follow along with our updating live blog as we reveal all of the 2020 Spirit Awards winners as they happen. Funny lady Aubrey Plaza returned as host for the second consecutive year.

The main feature category included one Oscar nominee for Best Picture, “Marriage Story,” as well as “A Hidden Life,” “Clemency,” “The Farewell” and “Uncut Gems.” The director race recognized these handful of auteurs: Robert Eggers (“The Lighthouse”), Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”), Julius Onah (“Luce”), Safdie Brothers (“Uncut Gems”) and Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”).

As for the lead acting races, the Best Actor lineup consisted of Chris Galust (“Give Me Liberty ), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“Luce”), Robert Pattinson (“The Lighthouse”), Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”) and Matthias Schoenaerts (“The Mustang”). And the Best Actress competition welcomed Oscar front-runner Renee Zellweger (“Judy”) in addition to Karen Allen (“Colewell”), Hong Chau (“Driveways”), Elisabeth Moss (“Her Smell”), Mary Kay Place (“Diane”), Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”).

The Supporting Actor nominees were Willem Dafoe (“The Lighthouse”), Noah Jupe (“Honey Boy”), Shia LaBeouf (“Honey Boy”), Jonathan Majors (“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”) and Wendell Pierce (“Burning Cane”). And the Supporting Actress contenders were Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”), Taylor Russell (“Waves”), Zhao Shuzhen (“The Farewell”), Lauren “Lolo” Spencer (“Give Me Liberty”) and Octavia Spencer (“Luce”).

1:59 p.m. — Grab the popcorn and top off your wine glass, because the show is about to begin! The red carpet is officially wrapped and all of the A-listers have made their way into the enormous tent on the hot sand.

