Indigenous Enterprise was a first for ‘World of Dance,’ but did their traditional Native American performance pass muster? [WATCH]

We’ve seen a lot of hip-hop, contemporary and ballroom on “World of Dance,” but we hadn’t seen traditional Native American dances represented on the show before. That changed when Indigenous Enterprise appeared during “Qualifiers 2.” But this isn’t their first time in the spotlight. They appeared in a protest music video by Taboo from The Black Eyed Peas against the Dakota Access Pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation. What did you think of this unprecedented routine, and what did the judges make of it? Watch the quartet above.

“It really took hold of me,” said Jennifer Lopez of the group’s emotional impact. “I love the fact that we’re even being exposed to this right now.” Ne-Yo told them their freedom of movement “requires a skill level that I’m not sure I have.” And Derek Hough added to the praise, noting the “primal” intensity of the performance, “and I love that you’re bringing that tradition, that history and bringing it to the modern day. I think it’s fantastic.”

But what about the competition? During the Qualifiers this season there are no scores. All you need are two yeses from the judges to advance to the head-to-head Duels round, and that’s where things went south for the performers. “As much as I loved it, for me it’s going to be a no,” said Hough when considering the level of choreography in the routine compared to others in the competition. Ne-Yo echoed those sentiments, adding, “I love what it means. I love what it’s about. But I just don’t know if it’s ready for ‘World of Dance’ … From a standpoint of competition, I’m not sure that it stands up.” Lopez didn’t officially render a verdict since their elimination was a done deal with those two nos, but she didn’t contradict her fellow judges.

What did you think of that decision? Should they have given the unique quality of Indigenous Enterprise another platform in the next round of the competition, or were they right that the choreography just hold up against the other dancers we’ll see this season?

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.